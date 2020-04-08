University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Although the first-ever celebrity season of Ex on the Beach drew to it’s conclusion last night (Tuesday, April 8th), it wasn’t without a couple more surprises for the celebs.

In the final episode, things in the Marbella villa became even more complicated for reality star David McIntosh as another of his exes joined the series: Metisha Schaefer.

David already had two women – Lateysha Grace and Marissa Jade – sparring over him, and now there’s a third in the mix to create a perfect, complicated love square.

But who is Metisha Schaefer? Many Celebrity Ex on the Beach viewers had not heard of the German model, so we’ve done some digging to find out more about her, including the deets on her relationship with David.

Who is Metisha Schaefer?

Metisha Schaefer is a 35-year-old model and reality star originally from Germany. She was born on March 3rd, 1985 according to Famous Birthdays.

Metisha lived in Germany until 2009. She then moved to Miami, Florida for work.

While living in Miami, Metisha landed herself a role in the E! reality series WAGS Miami. She has attempted to break into the acting world, starring in the likes of Blood Feast (2016) and A Miami Love Story (2017).

Metisha on Ex on the Beach

Metisha entered the MTV dating series in the last episode, surprising former flame David McIntosh.

This stirred up trouble as David was moving things forward with Lateysha.

Lateysha and Metisha – sounds like David has a type, doesn’t it? – headed off for a private chat in the episode, where David’s true character when it comes to dating was revealed.

