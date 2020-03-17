University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This may have been one of the least drama-filled series of Ex on the Beach ever to air. For where there has been a spot of bother, there has been a whole load of loving to compensate!

The first-ever celebrity series of the hit MTV dating show kicked off back in February 2020 and has filled the whole that Winter Love Island after it drew to a conclusion.

So far, we’ve seen make ups and break ups, plus new couples form. Two celebs who instantly had chemistry were Michael Griffiths and Victoria Winterford. So, what happened with them on Ex on the Beach? Are they still together now?

We’ve done some digging to find out more about what happened next.

Michael Griffiths and Victoria Winterford

If you’re watching a show like Ex on the Beach, then you’re definitely a reality TV fan. And what reality TV fan won’t have come across Love Island?

Michael Griffiths starred in the fifth season of the hit ITV dating show in the summer of 2018. The 28-year-old former fireman made waves on the show after ditching the eventual winner, Amber Gill, for Casa Amor newbie Joanna Chimonides.

Many fans were hoping that Michael’s ex turning up on the beach would either be Amber or Joanna, however Michael does not (yet) have an ex on the show.

Victoria Winterford is a 27-year-old former beauty queen and personal trainer from Essex. She had previously dated reality star and son of footballing legend, Calum Best.

Michael and Victoria on Ex on the Beach

Things were going well for Victoria and Michael on the show, until Victoria’s second ex, Lotan Carter joined.

When questioned about what was happening with Lotan in episode 9 (Tuesday, March 17th), Victoria said:

I care about Lotan to pieces but obviously right now I’m going to progress things with Michael and he’s fine with that.

Things became even more complicated for the pair when fellow Love Island alum Ellie Brown stated her interest in Michael.

Are Michael and Victoria still together?

It’s safe to say Michael and Victoria are no longer an item. Although this has neither been confirmed nor denied by either since filming took place last summer, from their Instagram profiles alone, it’s clear they are not in a relationship.

Victoria still follows Michael on Instagram and has even posted a picture of the two of them filming. But Michael does not follow Victoria.

Now whether this was down to a fallout or that nothing really happened between the couple after filming, we don’t yet know. Here’s hoping the final episode of Celeb Ex on the Beach will fill in all the juicy details of what happened next for the couple.

