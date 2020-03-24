University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The final episode of Celebrity Ex on the Beach rolled around on Tuesday, March 24th, concluding one of the most drama and romance-filled seasons to date.

And the season didn’t end without some surprises. Episode 9 (Tuesday, March 17th) saw Lorena Medina’s second ex enter the Marbella villa and the final episode had some surprises in store for another original cast member.

So, what happened with Miles Nazaire and Georgia Harrison? We’ve done some digging to find out more about their relationship pre-Ex on the Beach.

Georgia Harrison on Ex on the Beach

Ever since the 25-year-old reality star stepped into Ex on the Beach, there were numerous exes who could’ve popped up.

Notably, Georgia had a fling with Geordie Shore star Sam Gowland, as they both appeared on season 3 of Love Island together. As they addressed their relationship on the BBC series Celebrity Eating with My Ex, it would have been unlikely for Sam and Georgia to air their problems on another TV show.

While filming Ex on the Beach, Georgia became particularly close to judo champion Ashley McKenzie. It would appear the two are no more than good friends now.

Georgia Harrison and Miles Nazaire

Not much ever hit the press about Georgia and Miles’ relationship. Like Joey Essex and Love Island’s Ellie Brown, we can only assume it was nothing more than a brief fling.

This is the first, and only, of Georgia’s exes to appear in the villa.

The two do not follow each other on Instagram suggesting that things are not good between the former flames.

Who is Miles Nazaire dating now?

As of March 2020, it would appear Miles Nazaire is single.

For Made in Chelsea fans, you will know all about his previous relationship with co-star and fellow Frenchie Maeva D’Ascanio. Miles has also pursued other cast members including Amelia Mist, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, and Sophie Hermann.

The new season of MIC launched on Monday, March 23rd and revealed that Miles Nazaire was having a fling with Beth Moore. But it seems that nothing substantial has come of the relationship.

