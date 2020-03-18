University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After ten weeks of fun, flirting and (of course) a handful of drama, the first-ever season of Celebrity Ex on the Beach is drawing to a close.

The final episode will air on Tuesday, March 24th and will reveal which of the couples have exhausted their relationships for good, and which celebs have found a new romance.

But things aren’t smooth sailing from here on out, as the ninth episode (Tuesday, March 17th) threw a spanner in the works for one of the most consistent couples on the show: Joey Essex and Lorena Medina.

The ‘tablet of terror’ had a surprise for 28-year-old model Lorena, as another of her exes showed up on the beach. So, just who is Lorena’s ex, Patrick Hale? We’ve done some digging to find out more about the American singer.

Who is Patrick Hale?

Patrick is a 28-year-old singer-songwriter and model from Santa Monica, California. In his Ex on the Beach appearance, Patrick described himself as a “lover, romantic and a musician.”

Patrick is currently releasing singles to Spotify. You can find him under the artist name of Patrick Hale.

When Lorena spoke of Patrick, she explained: “The reason why we split was because the timing wasn’t right; he was going to do his tour and I was modelling.”

Patrick on Ex on the Beach

Patrick had one of the most dramatic arrivals on the beach on this season. When he turned up, Patrick reduced Lorena to tears!

Explaining why he showed up on the show, Patrick said:

The reason why I’m here is to come get my ex Lorena. The reason why we stopped things was because we were both busy with our dreams and it wasn’t until now that I realised that we can pursue those things and be together. Lorena means everything to me. Lorena still has my heart.

Patrick then said that she was “the love of [his] life” who he wanted to have kids with and “grow old with.”

Follow Patrick on Instagram

To find out more about Patrick, you can follow him on Instagram and keep up with his latest. Most of his feed is dominated by snaps with his girlfriend Alessandra de Martino, so prepare for some serious couple content!

Patrick already has 4,000 followers and counting.

Check out Patrick on Instagram @patricklewishale.

