Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back!

The brand new series kicks off on MTV on Tuesday, January 21st and already fans of the show are readying themselves for one of the best seasons to date. And a lot of that is down to the stellar lineup MTV have roped in.

From Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire to TOWIE’s Joey Essex, they’ve got reality TV royalty heading on a sunny beach getaway. But there are also some unfamiliar faces thrown into the mix.

So, if you’re wondering who Lorena Medina is – the model who has captured the eye of Joey Essex – then we’ve got you covered! Find out everything you need to know about her here.

Who is Lorena?

Lorena Medina is a 27-year-old model, singer and budding clairvoyant originally from Mexico but now living in Los Angeles.

She was working as a waitress when she got scouted for a modelling agency and is now represented by Elite Model Management Miami and No Ties Management.

Lorena has starred in some high profile shoots with the likes of Playboy.

Lorena on Ex on the Beach

Most of the stars of Ex on the Beach 2020 have had extremely high-profile relationships. From Love Island breakups to secret reality show flings, most of them have crossed paths one way or another.

However, Lorena seems out of the mix when it comes to Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

But it didn’t take long for her to find romance on the dating show. She hit it off with Joey Essex and now the couple are in a relationship, despite the fact it’s long distance.

And it has been reported that Joey has already shown Lorena around Essex… so things must be getting serious!

Follow Lorena on Instagram

If you want to know more about Lorena and her budding relationship with one of Britain’s biggest reality stars, then the best place to follow her is on Instagram.

Even before she entered the show, Lorena had followings in the tens of thousands. She now has almost 100k followers!

Check out Lorena @itslorenamedina.

WATCH CELEBRITY EX ON THE BEACH TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON MTV

