If you’re a fan of MTV reality shows, then we’re 100% you will have come across Nicole Zanatta before.

Over the years in the limelight, Nicole has found fame on Real World: Skeletons and Game of Clones. Now she is one of the celebrities taking on their exes in a brand new wintry season of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

Switching up the suntans for the snowboards, ten single reality stars – including Nicole – all headed to a chalet in Queenstown, New Zealand ready to face exes from their past. And given some of their celeb status, high-profile exes from the reality world turned up as a surprise.

So, let’s get to know more about Nicole here, from her time on Ex on the Beach to her reality star exes.

Meet Nicole Zanatta

Nicole Zanatta is a 29-year-old reality star from New York. According to Famous Birthdays, Nicole was born on October 29th, 1990.

After graduating from St. John’s University in her home city, Nicole worked as an emergency medical technician (EMT). She also worked as a personal trainer on the side, a fact which hardly goes unnoticed when you check out the abs on the her!

Nicole found fame joining the cast of Real World: Skeletons in its thirtieth season. This was way back in 2014. Her appearance on the show lead to other guest spots on the likes of The Challenge.

Nicole is a triplet, having two sisters named Ashley and Samantha.

Who are Nicole’s exes?

Nicole has not one, not two, but three exes joining her on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. And awkwardly, they are reality stars from Real World.

Her first ex is 34 year old Laurel Stucky, who starred in Real World and The Challenge: Fresh Meat II. Laurel claims that Nicole is one of the first women she’s ever loved, but that she’s still not convinced Nicole was faithful to her during their relationship.

Then there is Jemmye Caroll from The Real World: New Orleans. The 32 year old is originally from Starkville, Missouri. Jemmye also has another ex in the chalet, as Texan Real World alum Marlon Williams is there.

Finally, Nicole’s third ex is 32 year old Ashley Ceaser. The Californian reality star appeared on Real World: Ex-Plosion.

Nicole and the lie detector test

If you ever wanted to uncover the truth about a past relationship, then what better way than taking a lie detector test? And what better way than to process the results of the lie detector test with your ex?

That’s exactly what happened for the Peak of Love cast.

As Ashley and Nicole are now “official,” that status was thrown into jeopardy thanks to the lie detector test.

Nicole said she would be faithful to Ashley, despite the fact she had cheated in previous relationships; but surprise, surprise, that came back as a false answer. However, Ashley’s results suggested that she might not be all-in for Nicole, to her shock. Fans are calling it karma for the way Nicole treated Laurel, but heartbreak is never fun or fair.

Nicole saying how the lie detector test aren’t 100% accurate… also Nicole upset that her girl lied #ExOnTheBeach pic.twitter.com/gSTT27v6uF — 🌸 (@Mauvvee) February 21, 2020

Follow Nicole on Instagram

As you’d expect with any major reality star, Nicole has a mega following.

As of publication date, Nicole has over 174,000 followers on Instagram.

You can follow her @n_zanattamtv to keep up to date on her latest.

