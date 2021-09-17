Families of the Mafia: Who was Linda Ramos and what happened to her?











Families of the Mafia is an American reality TV show that airs on MTV. Season 2 of the hit show has left fans wondering: Who was Linda Ramos and what happened to her?

Who was Linda Ramos?

26-year-old Linda Izela Ramos of Kennewick, Washington passed away on September 7th after a long battle with COVID-19.

The death has left the friends and family of the Ramos family deeply hurt, and they have taken to social media to share tributes to the deceased and condolences to the family.

In 2010, Linda’s parents were deported leaving her to take up the role of a mother for her 4 siblings at just 26 years old.

She was described as “a unique soul with a great personality has an amazing sense of humour, diligent and caring”.

Tributes to Linda Ramos

Family and friends have led tributes to the deceased, Linda Ramos.

“Linda was a guardian ángel and protector for her sisters, defending them and saving them from any form of abuse.

She had such a caring character, the light of the family, such bright energy”.

“Linda has dealt with unimaginable trauma as a child and growing up. That never stopped her from being so kind and caring person. Her soul and mind is finally at peace. She leaves behind 4 beautiful children who carry a part of her in them that you can see in their eyes”.

What happened to Billy O’Toole?

In the season finale of Families of the Mafia, the O’Toole family suffered a major loss.

Fans were shocked when the message “During production, Billy [O’Toole] was found deceased in his Staten Island home’.

According to Billy O’Toole’s ex-wife Jess they are unsure what caused his sudden death saying:

“That’s all we know right now,” she said. “We don’t know how it happened or why it happened, and once we get clarification of how this all happened and we put our family to rest and ease, then we’ll make it known. But as of right now, we still don’t know the cause of death.”

Although it was revealed in an episode that he suffered from depression and that there were no signs of a struggle, so it was deemed as suicide.

