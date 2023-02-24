Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has come under backlash from fans on social media for posting her daughter Sophia receiving a number of face piercings for her 14th birthday.

Fans first met Sophia when Farrah Abraham gave birth to her when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant season 1 in 2009.

We take a look at what piercings Sophia Abraham got for her 14th birthday, and what fans on social media have been saying on the matter.

Farrah Abraham treated Sophia to piercings on her 14th birthday

Farrah Abraham found fame on the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant. Recently, she took to Instagram to reveal her daughter Sophia’s new piercings that included a snakebite and earlobe piercing.

The Teen Mom star posted a TikTok to her Instagram account, made with the editing app Capcut, with a montage of pictures from Sophia’s new piercings.

The viral TikTok song ‘The Boys a Liar’ by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice can be heard playing in the background.

“HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake 🎂 can you even eat your cake?” the Teen Mom star wrote in the caption.

Fan reactions were mixed

Farrah’s 2.9 million followers rushed to the comments to share their opinions, and these were obviously very mixed. Some thought it was ‘irresponsible’ for the mom to let her 14-year-old daughter get so many piercings and others praised Farrah for letting Sophia express herself.

“Teenage me wished my parents would have been okay with this. I love you supporting what makes her happy,” wrote one.

Another disagreed, and wrote: “Y’all are wild thinking this is normal behavior between a mom and a 14-year-old….all these piercings on her face are too much at 14.”

“Regardless if you like Farrah or not, and while I don’t always understand her parenting choices… I think Sophia seems like a good kid and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Happy Birthday, Sophia.”

Some also compared Farrah’s parenting style to their own: “Those piercings on her lip are forever scars…later she’s gonna wish her mom didn’t let her get those!! My daughter thanks me all the time for having said no to her now that she’s 22!!!”

Responding to the ‘mom shamers’ to InTouch, Farah said: “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”

Sophia’s piercings

It seems like piercings are a birthday tradition in the Abraham family, as Farrah took Sophia to get her septum pierced last year for her 13th birthday.

Of course, that didn’t come without backlash either. Speaking to InTouch Farrah said: “Sophia did nothing wrong and I’m happy that Sophia has her nose piercing and she’s definitely taken over the internet with it. There’s been a lot of other 13-year-olds getting nose piercings.”

She then went on to explain that her main priority was making sure she got the piercing done safely and professionally.

