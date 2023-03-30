Farrah Abraham has taken to her Instagram to reveal her lip blushing, and although the procedure does not contain filler, her ‘swollen’ lips have fans concerned.

Lip blushing is a semi-permanent tattoo that can enhance the color and shape of your lips and give the impression of more fullness.

We take a closer look at Farrah Abraham‘s ‘new’ lips and what fans have been saying.

Farrah Abraham gets lip blushing

Celebrity makeup artists and MUA Eve Chen took to her Instagram to reveal the Teen Mom stars ‘lip blushing’ with two before and after pictures.

In the caption, she wrote: “WHO LOVES PMU LIP BLUSHING?! (Lips are still swollen from fresh session).”

“My girl @farrahabraham was in town for a special film project, so we did a little lip blushing the night before to enhance her lips! Thank you always @farrahabraham!” she wrote in the caption.

Some fans in the comments weren’t big fans of the blushing as one wrote: “Not slating your work but it’s way too much.”

However, Eve replied: “lol it’s fresh ..so it’s swollen.”

“This looks like an allergic reaction to bee stings,” said one Reddit user.

“How does this not hurt? Or is it worth the pain?” questioned another.

Others, however, were fans of the work: “I know that swollen phase!!!! Looks amazing!!!!” said one.

The Teen Mom star steps out with new lips

Although Farrah Abraham’s followers seemed to be concerned about the ‘swelling’ the 31-year-old seemed happy as she stepped out with her ‘new lips’ in New York earlier this week.

She wore a floor-length pink dress with feather sleeves and a thigh split as she showed the semi-permanent tattoo off to her followers via her Instagram story.

“I’m back flourishing more than ever. Back to set.” she wrote.

The mom of one is currently in New York for a ‘special film project.’

Farrah defended her daughter Sophia’s lip piercing

The former MTV star recently came under fire from fans for allowing her daughter to get several piercings, including a lip piercing on her 14th birthday.

Many of her followers took to the comments to ‘mom shame’ her for allowing her daughter to get piercings so young.

However, responding to the ‘mom shamers’ to InTouch, Farah said: “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”