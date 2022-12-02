Sam Logan and Jordana Barnes have reportedly launched their own clothing company called Fauxcus. Although the business hasn’t yet launched a website for Siesta Key fans to buy items, they began promoting it in September.

As Siesta Key: Miami Moves gets underway on MTV every Thursday night, we’ve seen Kelsey walk for Juliette Porter’s brand JMP The Label and now, are getting an insight into Sam and Jordana’s business they started together.

Sam has always showcased a luxury lifestyle from his lavish home to his sports cars, but is now ready to make his own fortune having been born into a successful, wealthy family. So what is Fauxcus clothing on Siesta Key?

Fauxcus clothing on Siesta Key

Fauxcus clothing is a brand started by Sam and Jordana. He admitted he wants to make his own fortune, and would be funding the company, while the artist skills from Jordana means she’ll be helping him with designing the clothing.

She showed co-star Meghan Bischoff a sketch she did on her iPad of a green puffy fur jacket. Jordana’s first time she ever appeared on Siesta Key was when Sam paid her $10,000 to paint a portrait of Juliette.

In September, Sam shared a photo to his Instagram Story which appeared to be a collaboration with MTV, which mentioned that the party was being filmed for an episode of Siesta Key. A fan posted on Reddit below:

What does Sam Logan do?

Sam is the business owner of Kuma Cannabis and Concierge Automotive Services, so he’s already a two-time business owner before Fauxcus clothing was even an idea. He is also listed as a 10% owner of the E.W. Scripps Co.

In 2019, E.W. Scripps Co earned a revenue of $1.42 billion. Sam’s mother Elizabeth inherited part ownership of their family company, Scripps Networks, which was sold to Discovery in 2018 for $14.6 billion.

And of course, he’s a reality TV star on Siesta Key. His car company is based in Sarasota, Florida, which offers pre-used exotic cars across the United States, while he is a primary investor and owner of a cannabis firm.

Juliette Porter owns JMP The Label

There may be some competition for Fauxcus clothing, as Juliette owns a premiere designer swimwear brand, JMP The Label. She even asks her co-stars to walk the runway in the firm’s pieces, including her bestie Kelsey.

JMP The Label’s website claims that their bikini collections are “designed to fit every woman.” It also adds:

Our suits are perfect both on the beach and as one-of-a-kind, gorgeous tops that pair well with your favorite pair of skinnies, and cut-off shorts.

It’s not just swimwear that Juliette designs for her brand with fellow designer Jaymi Zentner Washburn, as there are also cozy clothing items available on the website, as well as active wear and accessories to complement your outfit.

WATCH SIESTA KEY ON MTV EVERY THURSDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know