Geordie Shore season 19 came to a close on Tuesday, June 11th after one of its most explosive series.

And one of the major dramas of the season was whether Bethan Kershaw and Beau Brennan were going to get together and by the final episode, they were committed to each other!

So what happened after the show ended and are Bethan and Beau still together?

Here’s everything you need to know about whether the cutest couple on Geordie Shore made it…

Geordie Shore: Bethan and Beau

The couple were instantly attracted to each other, but the couple faced some bumps in the road to their relationship… Remember Beau’s kiss with Abbie Holborn and then Tahlia Chung, anyone?

But after they could not stay away and Bethan admitted she had genuine feelings towards Beau, it looked like things were going to pan out well for the couple.

Viewers everywhere gushed as Beau finally admitted he liked Bethan and wanted to “see where it goes” outside of the Geordie Shore house in episode 10 (Tuesday, June 11th).

Are Bethan and Beau still together?

Yes!

After deciding they wanted to see where their relationship went outside of the house, it would seem things have gone well for the couple.

They might well be the cutest couple Geordie Shore has ever had, particularly now the strongest couple in the house Chloe and Sam have split.

@bethan_kershaw1 and beau both are so cute together #goals — Courtney Watson (@Courtne60128681) June 3, 2019

Couples retreat

They are clearly serious about each other as just a couple months into dating, they’ve already been on holiday together!

A trip to Antalya, Turkey at the end of May 2019 showed the couple as loved up as ever.

They even were each others’ own personal photographers on the trip. And although we’d love to see some pics of the happy couple together, their hilarious comments on each others’ Instagrams from the trip make up the absence of couple pics!