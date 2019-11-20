University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When people think Geordie Shore, they think partying, getting mortal and tashing on.

But don’t worry if you’re not familiar with any of those terms… essentially the Geordie Shore house is about hot singles looking for a good time!

So it’s no surprise that many of the cast mates quit the show when they end up in a serious relationship. Some speculated that this is what happened with Abbie Holborn when she did not return for Geordie Shore last season, but now she’s back on our screens full-time for series 20.

Since Abbie has returned, she’s non-stop talked about her new boyfriend, who she is besotted with. So, who is Abbie’s boyfriend? Find out about her new beau here…

Who is Abbie Holborn dating?

From the looks of her recent Insta posts, Abbie has a new boyfriend!

Abbie first posted a picture of her and her new beau Charles Gratton – @charliegratton – together on April 7th.

Although that wasn’t enough to state they were officially an item at that point, Sophie Kasaei commented “Welcome to the club #BFClub” and Nathan Henry posted two heart-eye emojis, comments Abbie and Charlie both liked.

But since then, they’ve uploaded a series of snaps together, making them totally ‘Insta Official’.

Who is Charles Gratton?

Charles is originally from Norton, near Middlesborough which might not make him a true Geordie through and through, but its pretty close!

From the looks of it, Charles – or Charlie – has been good mates with the Geordie Shore bunch for some time and his current profile picture on Facebook shows him and Holly Hagan out together.

Maybe she set him and Abbie up!

Why was Charlie in prison?

Well, the reason for Charlie being locked up was originally unclear but then the story leaked to the press. Charlie was given a three year sentence back in 2018 after being caught in possession of ecstasy and ketamine with intent to supply.

On March 29th, Charlie posted to Facebook “Finally a free man, thanks to everyone who stuck by me and kept in touch!”

Clearly, Charlie didn’t serve all three years and so must currently be on probation or released early for good behaviour.

