Geordie Shore is back on our screens this summer even bigger, better and bolder than before.

After a long hiatus, the hit reality series returned to MTV on Tuesday, July 28th for its twenty-first series to date.

While there are some familiar faces such as Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry and James Tindale returning to the show, there are also three new radgies joining: Amelia, Ant and Louis. Some viewers may already be familiar with Amelia and Louis, as she competed on The X Factor and he was the winner of True Love, True Lies.

For those wanting to know more about newbie housemate Anthony “Ant” Kennedy, we’ve got all the deets. We were lucky enough to get Ant on Zoom to talk all about the upcoming Geordie Shore drama! Find out everything you need to know about Ant here.

Meet Geordie Shore newbie Ant

Anthony “Ant” Kennedy is a 26-year-old from Newcastle. The new reality star used to work as a sales executive for motoring traders Evans Halshaw and W J King Group. Ant also dabbled in MMA fighting, much like previous Geordie Shore cast members such as Aaron Chalmers, and last fought in in Total Combat 80 in Spennymoor at the end of August 2019.

Ant explained that he ended up on the MTV reality show purely by chance.

I didn’t apply, I just went for a random night out in Newcastle. Walked into a bar, seen a specific young lady called Amelia [Lily]. Me and Amelia were doing the Macarena and Amelia had already found out she was going on the show. Then from that night out I got asked if I wanted to meet up and go for an interview. So, I had the interview and before you know it, I’m filming, so it’s a bit of a whirlwind experience. It was maybe a couple of weeks before they started filming the show itself.

We asked Ant if he was nervous entering the show. He said: “I went in there with an open mind, wanted to make my own mind up about people and develop my own relationships with them. And everyone in there was just as great as I thought they were going to be so it was a mint experience.”

Ant talks girlfriends and previous relationships

Although Ant is the picture of a typical Geordie lad, he’s actually a big sweetheart and has been in several longterm relationships over the years. But stepping into the Geordie Shore house, Ant was fully single and hit it off with not just one, but two of his housemates.

Speaking to us about relationships, Ant said:

I’ve always been in longterm relationships so it was the first time for me, getting the opportunity to do this, it’s the first time I’ve been single and been able to let my hair down, to go out and just enjoy myself and go a little bit wild.

We’ll have to see what going “a little bit wild” on Geordie Shore means for Ant in the upcoming episodes!

Follow Ant on Instagram

Ant’s already found himself a bit of an Instagram following, having over 10,000 followers before the first episode of Geordie Shore season 21 even aired.

He, like the rest of the Geordie Shore bunch, switched over his username to @antgshore.

WATCH GEORDIE SHORE TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK