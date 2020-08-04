Some new faces are on the scene for Geordie Shore season 21 and some of them look rather familiar.

It’s not unusual for the cast to be shaken up every series. This time around Chloe, Nathan, Bethan, Beau, Abbie, Nat and James will be returning to the house. But joining the cast are three newbies: Amelia Lily, Ant Kennedy, and Louis Shaw.

If you were wondering why the name ‘Amelia Lily’ sounds familiar, then it might just be as she competed on The X Factor back in 2011. Oh, and she was on Celebrity Big Brother just three years ago.

We spent some time chatting to Amelia about her upcoming Geordie Shore appearance, plus what it was like for her to join the cast of the hit MTV reality series. Check out what Amelia had to say here!

Meet Amelia Lily

Amelia Lily Oliver – who just goes by her first two names – is a 25-year-old singer and reality TV personality from Middlesborough. She was born on October 16th, 1994.

In 2011, Amelia rocketed to fame as she competed in the eighth series of The X Factor. This was the year in which Little Mix became the first band to steal the X Factor title. Amelia placed third in the competition, behind Marcus Collins. Amelia went on to have a successful singing career, signing a deal with Sony and releasing four singles in the three years post-X Factor. After her solo music career, Amelia then started work in theatre. Over the past five years, Amelia has starred as Whatsername in Green Day’s American Idiot. She then starred as Princess Fiona in the 2017–2018 UK tour of Shrek the Musical.

Amelia explained to us how Geordie Shore was a chance for her to get back some of those years she spent working. Amelia said:

I thought ‘well I never got to live my youth’. I literally left school and overnight came on TV. Worked my a*** off for nine or ten years and thought, you know what, this is a chance for me to go and relive my youth, meet some new people, and have a laugh.

Amelia talks Geordie Shore season 21

There’s a real difference between the types of TV shows Amelia has starred in over the years. Amelia is hoping that being on Geordie Shore will share the fun and silly sides to her, sides she has felt like haven’t translated to viewers in either X Factor or Celebrity Big Brother.

Amelia told us:

I feel like with Geordie [Shore], people are going to get to see a side to me they didn’t get to see on Big Brother and that’s the fun side of me. I’m really looking forward to see my humour and silly things that I do as a person, which I feel like people haven’t seen before.

Amelia also explained that the MTV team recruited her over email.

I’m from the north east and I’m proud to be from the north east.

Geordie Shore nerves

Joining a major reality show is never an easy feat, particularly if you’ve already found your feet in the spotlight. When asked about how she felt joining the Geordie Shore cast, Amelia admitted: “I was in a bad way I’m not going to lie, I felt sick.”

Amelia Lily continued:

I’ve never felt so nervous about anything. I can perform on stage in front of 10,000 people but I can’t walk into a house! Like, what is wrong with me? It was just so scary. What the worst thing was for me was that I could hear everybody already inside [the house] and I’m stood outside with my case like ‘oh my god, what are people going to react like?’

But there was nothing for Amelia to worry about. Ever since the first day, she’s become a part of the Geordie Shore family. Amelia explained: “We all had amazing responses when we walked in.”

We can’t wait to watch Amelia on this season of Geordie Shore!

