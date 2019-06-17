University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

MTV’s Geordie Shore came back with a bang on Tuesday, April 9th and season 19 was all about romance for two new housemates.

Bethan Kershaw and Beau Brennan immediately hit it off and their flirtation and on/off romance was at the heart of the new season.

And it seemed like they’d taken their relationship to the next level outside the Geordie Shore house and were ‘Instagram official’ very quickly – albeit with a few bumps in the road!

So what’s happening with Bethan and Beau now?

Here’s what you need to know about the couple and why they’re Insta’s cutest couple!

Beau and Bethan: relationship overview

When the two newbies entered the Geordie Shore house, they were instantly attracted to one another.

Beau got into hot water with Bethan when he kissed both Tahlia Chung and Abbie Holborn in episode 2 (Tuesday, April 16th).

But he made amends and proved to her that he wanted to “crack on” with her and her alone the third episode.

By episode 4 (Tuesday, April 30th) Bethan’s best mate Chloe Ferry saw things were getting serious between the two:

He’s literally all over you. You and him are more all over each other than what me and Sam used to be when we first got together.

Flirting on Instagram

Instagram is a notorious spot to flirt with a potential bae… It’s where sliding into DM’s began!

But these two have not been private with their online flirtations.

Numerous comments on each other’s pictures suggested that these two are more than just friends. The comments tend to include lots of heart-eyed emojis so it would seem there is a lot of love going around!

Check out these two snaps and the cheeky comments Bethan and Beau have been leaving for each other…

View this post on Instagram Fuck excuses! You either want it or you don’t! A post shared by Beau (@beaujaybrennan) on Apr 15, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🐍✨ A post shared by B🌈✨🧚🏼‍♀️🦄 (@bethan_kershaw) on Apr 14, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

So are Bethan and Beau dating?

After Bethan shared to Instagram a picture of her and Beau’s “date night” at the cinema, it would seem the couple are officially dating outside of the Geordie Shore house.

It is unconfirmed whether they got together officially during the filming or after, but their relationship is definitely going to be one of the major plot points of Geordie Shore season 19.

Bethan and Beau: The rocky road to romance

On Monday, May 6th Bethan and Beau had unfollowed each other on Instagram suggesting things had quickly gone south between the two.

She then shared posts to Instagram suggesting it had been Beau who had led the relationship astray… and sharing gorgeous snaps to Insta with captions such as ‘No you will never meet anyone like me’.

But the couple looks back on track as of Friday, May 10th and were incredibly loved up at best pal Chloe Ferry’s store launch.

They have since taken their relationship to the next level and are clearly are very serious about each other. They even took their relationship abroad, going on an adorable couples’ retreat to Turkey in May 2019!