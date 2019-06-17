University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since its inception in 2011, Geordie Shore has given viewers their fair share of onscreen romances.

From the original love story of Gaz and Charlotte to the chaos that erupted between Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie, we’ve never been short of couple drama on the hit MTV show. And sadly none of these relationships lasted in real life to the disappointment of many fans.

But when Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry officially got together in October 2017, it seemed that things were changing in the Geordie Shore relationship cycle and these two would last.

So upon news of their breakup in May 2019, fans were devasted that things hadn’t worked out.

But where are Chloe and Sam now and have they managed to patch things up? Here is everything you need to know about the couple…

Chloe and Sam don’t appear to be loved up on Instagram…

Once upon a time, there used to be making your relationship ‘Facebook Official’, but those days have long since past. Now Instagram is the place for couples to parade their relationship to all their friends, families and in this instance, fans.

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland used to flaunt their love for each other, their pet French bulldog Ivy and their shared house on their profiles. But since the breakup, it would seem that those days of sharing their love for Insta are long gone.

Now, they don’t even follow each other so it would seem that things have gone from amicable to sour very quickly.

Sam and Chloe spotted out together

Although Chloe continues to post pictures of her living it up as a single gal on her Instagram, fans have been quick to point out that she and Sam have been spotted out together on numerous occasions.

The confusion over whether they were still together or not started when Chloe and Sam went on holiday together to Ibiza, just days after it had been revealed that he had slept with a Love Island star.

The wild girls trip didn’t really have the same vibe after fans found out she was actually there with her ex…

But the sightings have not stopped and more recently in June 2019, fans noticed that Sam and Chloe were having dinner at the same restaurant on the same evening leading to speculations that they were in fact there together.

Chloe doubles back on leaving Geordie Shore

Things became more complicated after Chloe Ferry doubled back on her statement that she would not be in the new season of Geordie Shore.

After she and Sam split and rumours of his infidelity emerged, Chloe declared on Twitter that she would not reenter the Geordie Shore house.

Chloe responded to a fan questioning whether she would return on May 29th, 2019. She said: “No I am not going back this series sorry x”.

But on Monday, June 16th she was spotted out filming with her Geordie Shore co-stars leading some to question why she had doubled back, especially as Sam was also seen filming on the night out.

But are Chloe and Sam really a couple?

Despite filming together and even still co-habiting in the house they bought together in Newcastle, we’re certain these two are not a couple.

They have mentioned the numerous obligations they still have to deal with as a couple as the reason they’re still seen out together.

And we think that’s all!

Hopefully, they still have a slightly friendly relationship, despite the lack of friendliness seen on Instagram. But if not, we’re sure it’ll be the drama of season 20 – Bring it on!

CATCH UP WITH EPISODES OF GEORDIE SHORE SEASON 19 NOW.