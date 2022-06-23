Where the Geordie Shore cast are now - Nightclub fight to heartbreaking loss













Now, it’s been over a decade since the original cast of Geordie Shore hit our screens and nostalgia has hit us hard.

After a few seasons of parties, love, and a lot of drama, some of its cast members have gone settled down, creating families of their own. Some others are still making the most out of life.

Throwback Thursday, and what a throwback. 2011 was a wild year for fans as the British version of the American show Jersey Shore came up with its own gang.

As MTV’s new show All-Star Shore is just a few days away, it features a few familiar faces for the reboot. Now, we want to find out what the first Geordie Shore cast are up to a decade later.

Reality Titbit looks back at the whereabouts of the original Geordie Shore cast and where are they now?

Want to tip down a memory lane? Watch Geordie Shore’s first-ever introduction.

Where the Geordie Shore cast are now

Charlotte-Letitia Crosby

After Geordie Shore, Charlotte continued appearing on a few MTV series and even won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. Due to her success, she was also given her own TLC show, titled The Charlotte Crosby Experience. Classic.

Charlotte has also succeeded in the fashion industry, as well as writing her own autobiographies, Me, Me, Me and Brand New Me. According to The Mirror, her first exercise 3 Minute Belly Blitz became the UK’s fastest-selling DVD ever, selling a total of 101,000 copies in over a month.

Years later and after a few turbulent relationships, the baddie of the Shore settled down. She is set to have a family of her own. The 32-year-old reality TV star is expecting her first child with her partner, Jake Ankers, whom she has been dating for more than eight months.

Gaz Beadle

Now, it’s safe to say Gaz and Charlotte were one of Geordie Shore cast’s favourite couples. However, things did not last as long as fans hoped and the two split in 2016. The following year, he left the house after he began dating Emma, and things have gotten serious for the 32-year-old.

He has also written his own autobiography Gaz (And My Parsnip) and became a businessman, owning Pure Nightclub in Zante. He also opened his first clothing shop Project 722 back in 2012, however, it’s been closed for years now.

To the surprising news, Party Gaz quitted the show to focus on his family. Gaz is now engaged to model Emma McVeigh and even expanded their family by welcoming their two children.

Greg Lake

Compared to the rest of the lads in Geordie Shore, Greg has shown a different character than the rest. While the others were partying, drinking, and mingling with the girls at the house, he was the kind to prefer a relaxing time.

After he left the house in 2012 because the next season was set to be more wilder than the first, Greg has kept it lowkey and enjoyed his life away from the 24-hour cameras. He then met and settled down with his former partner, Jennifer Metcalfe, and welcomed their first son, Daye.

Sadly, in August 2020, Greg shared the news that he and Jen took the decision to split up. Still, the two have remained friends while they co-parent their son. Greg has been in a relationship with Alicia Rudge for over a year.

Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan looks unrecognisable from her Shore days. Ditching her iconic red hair, she has also lost a total of three stone over the course of three years.

During her time in the show, she had various romances with Scott Timlin (also known as Scotty T), James Tindale, and also Kyle Christie.

The reality star left the show in 2016 but returned two years later until she left the Shore for good in 2019. The 29-year-old embarked on her fitness journey and even took things further with footballer Jacob Blyth.

After having to postpone their wedding due to the covid-19 pandemic, the couple tied the knot on June 7, 2022. As per The Mirror, the couple exchanged vows and celebrated their big day in a stunning ceremony in Ibiza, where Charlotte and Sophie were present as her bridesmaids.

James Tindale

The fiery, flirty and high-tempered James Tindale took the summer-body goal way too seriously, but fans are not complaining.

After quitting the show in 2015, he went on to become a personal trainer and even built his own set up with Gym Unique. Through his Instagram account, James has been sharing the process of his muscle gains and complete transformation. This includes the growth of his beard!

His last relationship – that fans know of – was with Kate Thorne, who James began dating after he left the show. However, it’s currently unknown whether he is in a relationship.

Earlier this month, James took to his Instagram to share the news that he would be a participant in the upcoming All-Star Shore.

Jay Gardner

His relationship with Vicky didn’t succeed, but his fake tanning business did.

Jay has become a personal trainer and helps men and women achieve their goals by offering online sessions on how to improve their lifestyles. Jay even has gotten himself into cooking.

The entrepreneur has been keeping a healthy lifestyle and turned vegan. His Instagram feed is filled with pictures of him in different parts of the world, or at the gym flexing his muscles. I mean, that’s a classic Jay behaviour.

However, the 36-year-old shared the heartbreaking news that his father passed away after suffering from stage 4 cancer. The Daily Mail reported the reality star is said to be avoiding unhealthy habits and fatty foods that will help him avoid and “fight the disease in some sense.”

Sophie Kasaei

The 32-year-old had a rollercoaster experience at Geordie Shore. Still, she seems to still be living a good life.

After abruptly quitting the show and leaving a handwritten note to her housemates, she went on to start her own clothing business called Off The Rails and House of SHB. Sophie also launched her line of hair extensions, aimed at girls with curly hair.

The reality star’s most recent relationship was with Lee Grey. Reported by The Sun, the two split because the two “couldn’t make it work”. Not lucky to find her soulmate just yet, she has kept a very close relationship with Charlotte and Holly as the trio remains good friends.

Vicky Pattison

Now, if we taking a trip down memory lane for Geordie Shore cast, we have to talk about Vicky. Undoubtedly, Vicky was one of the most-loved characters. Her realness and down-to-earth attitude had fans rooting for her. However, she left the house in 2014, but went on to win I’m A Celebrity the following year.

Fans would’ve thought that she would have carried on appearing on reality TV shows, but instead, she went on to become a presenter. She is now a regular host for This Morning and appears on Loose Women.

However, there has been some down moments after Geordie Shore. As The Mirror reported, Vicky got into a fight with two women at a nightclub in Newcastle. She described it as “one of the lowest moments” after the police had gone into her mother’s house to conduct a search.

She was charged with two counts of assault and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Vicky was also ordered to pay £4,000 compensation to the woman who she hit with her show in the 2014 incident.

Vicky is now in a happy relationship with Essex businessman Ercan Ramadan. The couple took a big step into their relationship by moving out together. While on a holiday in Dubai, Eric got down on one knee and popped the question.

Life after the Shore has been very good to Vicky. Becoming a best-seller author, the 34-year-old also has her own very successful podcast, The Secret Toi, where she spills all sorts of tea with her listeners.

