When Nat Phillips entered the Geordie Shore house earlier this year, she instantly made an impression for being one of the most reliable, trust-worthy housemates. Nat was a go-to for relationship advice, a shoulder to cry on and the person to make sure everyone had a good night.

Nat’s relationship with her girlfriend Abi was discussed heavily in Geordie Shore season 19. Abi even appeared on the show in some episodes.

After the first episode (Tuesday, October 29th) of the new series, it seemed that Nat and her girlfriend Abi were as loved up as ever. But things seem to have taken a turn for the worse.

So, who is Nat now dating following her split from Abi?

Abi and Nat’s relationship

Nat’s relationship with a girl named Abi Newton was a focus of last season. The couple had been together for just over a year while they were filming season 19.

They were smitten with each other and being in the house was a struggle for Nat. She often spoke about how much she was missing Abi on the series.

When filming began for the new season, the couple were very much still an item. It is unconfirmed how much, or if at all, Abi will appear in season 20.

The break up

It is unconfirmed when the pair split as neither have commented on their break up as of yet.

Nat hasn’t posted a picture of the couple together since March 7th, 2019 and they have both unfollowed each other. The last time Abi posted a picture of the couple was on August 9th, so we guess that the breakup must be pretty recent.

But Nat has been quick to share snaps of her out on the town with other girls, so it looks like she’s ready to move on.

Who is Nat dating now?

We did some digging and found that Nat currently has a new relationship blossoming with a woman named Carly-Jo Naylor.

From Carly-Jo’s Instagram – @carlyjonaylor – we can see that she is a dancer and model.

Nat posted a picture of the two together on Instagram for the first time on October 20th, 2019.

Carly-Jo posted a picture of herself on the same day and Nat commented “I would” with the heart-eye emoji. So, these two clearly aren’t worried about a little bit of PDA!

