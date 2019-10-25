University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Geordie Shore is back!

Since the hit MTV reality series kicked off in 2011, it has amassed a mega following and made household names out of the likes of Vicky Pattison, Charlotte Crosby and Scott Timlin.

All of the original cast have gone on to have varied careers since leaving the show, but that hasn’t stopped the series from bringing brand new faces into our lives.

So, with a new season on the horizon, who is starring in Geordie Shore for 2019? Here’s everything you need to know about the season 20 cast!

Geordie Shore season 20: Returning cast

Last season, viewers were introduced to four newbies: Beau Brennan, Bethan Kershaw, Nat Phillips and Tahlia Chung.

They made such a great impression and fit right in with this bunch of Geordie radgies that they’re all returning for season 20!

While many speculated that neither Chloe Ferry nor Sam Gowland would return to the show after their split in May 2019, to all of our surprise, they both are.

Season 20 also sees the return of fan-favourite Nathan Henry and also of Abbie Holborn, judging by the promo for the series. Abbie was barely in last series and when she did return to the Geordie Shore house, chaos erupted between her, Bethan, Beau and Chloe.

Will there be any new additions?

The OG cast member Sophie Kasaei will be departing from the show once again. In her place, another original cast member will be returning… James Tindale! Although it feels like a lifetime ago that James was on the show, this 29-year-old still knows how to live it large and party the proper Geordie way.

We can’t wait to see James back!

It is unconfirmed as of yet whether there will be any cast members entirely new to the show.

When does Geordie Shore season 20 start?

The new season will kick off on Tuesday, October 29th on MTV.

It will hold its usual evening slot of 10 to 11 pm.

It is unconfirmed how many episodes there will be in season 20 but there is, on average, around 10 episodes per season. We should anticipate this many again, meaning the show will finish on Tuesday, December 31st!

WATCH GEORDIE SHORE SEASON 20 EVERY TUESDAY AT 10 PM ON MTV FROM OCTOBER 29TH

