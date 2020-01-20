University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s the reality series we all know and love, the biggest, loudest and most scandalous show on television: Geordie Shore.

Since the hit reality series kicked off on MTV back in 2011, it has made some of the biggest names in television, from Vicky Pattinson and Charlotte Crosby to Scotty T.

And after twenty series, they’re still going!

A lot has changed about the show since it began, from cast to content. So, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Geordie Shore, from potential start date to cast.

Geordie Shore season 21

Last season of Geordie Shore was one of the most dramatic to date, as friendships floundered between IRL bezzies Chloe Ferry and Bethan Kershaw. Tensions also rose between Sam Gowland and Chloe, as the two explored their relationship post-break up.

It made for quite the viewing!

Filming for the new season kicked off in October 2019 and already looks as explosive as the last. The Sun papped Chloe Ferry getting into a huge argy bargy with her fellow cast mates after a big night out.

When does Geordie Shore season 21 start?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, MTV have not announced an official start date for season 21 of Geordie Shore, but considering it has had a similar filming and release schedule over the past few years, we can predict when the new season will come out.

On average, two seasons of Geordie Shore are released per year. For the past few years, a season has aired in January and the other in October.

That means we can expect Geordie Shore season 21 sometime around January 2020.

As always, we will update this page with new information about Geordie Shore season 21 as it is released.

Meet the 2020 cast

There are some newbies joining the 2020 series, looking to shake up the place.

And they’ve pulled in a big name!

Joining Geordie Shore for season 21 is The X Factor finalist, Amelia Lily. Amelia is no stranger to the world of reality television as she has also starred in Big Brother.

Also signed up to the new series are two boys, Anthony Kennedy and Louis Shaw.

Sam Gowland and Tahlia Chung will not be returning to the show as permanent cast members to the disappointment of many fans.

