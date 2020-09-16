This season of Geordie Shore came and went in a blink of an eye.

It was the 21st season to date and welcomed a whole new bunch of radgies into the Geordie Shore house. Some of them were famous faces such as X Factor star Amelia Lily and True Love or True Lies? winner Louis Shaw, but it also saw newbie TV star Ant Kennedy join.

Welcomed back to the show were fan favourites Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Abbie Holborn, James Tindale, and newer cast members Beau Brennan, Nat Phillips and Bethan Kershaw.

But with the 21st season drawing to a close on Tuesday, September 15th, Geordie Shore fans are now wondering if it will be renewed for another season.

Geordie Shore fans demand another season

Geordie Shore has now been on our screens for almost a decade, having launched in 2011. You may think that people would have since grown tired of the format, however the show draws back its fans year after year.

Since season 21 ended, fans have taken to the internet to request that MTV bring back the show for another season.

But fans have also been aware that it’s unlikely the show would be released for quite some time. One fan tweeted: “Best series in ages. Think it’s gonna be a hell of a wait for the next one though.”

Geordie Shore season 21 was delayed in its release as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With lockdown returning to the UK, it’s unlikely that Geordie Shore will return to filming in the coming months. Clubs aren’t open and pubs are slowly closing their doors – it would hardly be Geordie Shore without some parties!

Best series in ages. Think it's gonna be a hell of a wait for the next one though 🤔 #GeordieShore — Roscoe Barnes (@roscoeleebarnes) September 15, 2020

Will there be Geordie Shore season 22?

Unconfirmed.

We are awaiting on the news from MTV if Geordie Shore has been renewed for another season. As it will be the show’s ten-year anniversary, we would think it’s likely that MTV would renew Geordie Shore for at least one more season.

They have made countless spin-offs such as Geordie OGs and the brand new series Geordie Shore: Their Story. We’d love to see Gary, Charlotte and co. all return for one final season!

