









EXCLUSIVE: Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio paid tribute to his Celebrity Big Brother housemate Leslie Jordan following his tragic death.

The reality star lived with the actor in the famous CBB house in 2014, and says it’s something he’ll never forget.

Ricci chatted to Reality Titbit in an Instagram Live on Tuesday night as he shared all the gossip from Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series.

And he gushed about what a nice man the Will & Grace star was.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ricci remembers Leslie Jordan

Ricci and Leslie took part in series 14 of CBB alongside the eventual winner, actor Gary Busey, former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger, reality star and model Frenchy Morgan, and model David McIntosh, among others.

Speaking of their time together, Ricci told us: “I know you’ll know about Leslie passing away as well, which is quite sad because he had a hard time in there, obviously we got to see everything firsthand and how it all went.

“But he was such a down-to-earth lovely bloke and funny as hell as well.”

Ricci said it was a privilege that he’d gotten to know him and share the Big Brother experience with him.

He laughed about one particular moment, saying: “His reaction to David MacIntosh walking out in his Y-fronts I’ll never ever forget, and even I was like ‘bro you look insane’.”

Ricci said he was also still in touch with housemate Dee Kelly, the Benefits Street star better known as White Dee, calling her one of his “best mates”.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Leslie tragically dies at age 67

Leslie died on Monday following a car crash in Los Angeles, when his vehicle collided with the side of a building.

The American Horror Story star was declared dead at the scene, but it’s currently unclear if he was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand.

His publicist David Shaul said: “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Ricci is back on Geordie Shore

Ricci, who is now a DJ with new single Never Be Without dropping on November 3, has returned to Geordie Shore.

Ricci arrives on Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series | Credit: MTV Shores

He joined the MTV show’s second series in 2012 and remained until series five in 2013. He was back briefly for the Big Birthday Battle in 2016, before returning once more this time around.

Ricci turned up to DJ at the reunion party before heading to Portugal along with best pal Jay Gardner, James Tindale, Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei, Holly Hagan, and many of the other stars.

There’s already been a lot of drama, and it looks like there’s plenty more to come.

Watch Reality Titbit’s full interview with Ricci on our Instagram.

