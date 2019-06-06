University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

It seems like all of our Geordie Shore favourites are dropping like flies!

This season alone, fan-favourite Abbie Holborn was missing from the regular lineup, as was Holly Hagan. And after Sophie Kasaei left the house for love we thought we couldn’t lose anymore… But oh, we were wrong.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nathan Henry leaving Geordie Shore.

Has Nathan left Geordie Shore?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans are already speculating that Nathan will leave the show.

After his best friend Sophie left, we saw Nathan break down over the idea of living in the Geordie Shore house without her. Considering that his other real-life bestie Chloe Ferry has said she will not return to the show, it looks unlikely that Nathan would want to continue.

No I am not going back this series sorry x https://t.co/AWN5jkNCIY — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) May 29, 2019

Chloe has decided to leave after she and long-term boyfriend Sam Gowland broke up in May 2019.

What does this mean for Geordie Shore?

Geordie Shore is no stranger to a cast shakeup.

Each season there are new additions and departures, so more of the cast leaving isn’t anything new. But it would seem the remaining cast now feature none of the beloved, OG cast.

There has been speculation that the bosses at MTV are looking to seriously shake up the show… Including a potential Love Island star signing on to join the cast.

Read on below for more info about Adam Collard joining the Geordie Shore family!

What’s next for Nathan?

It has been confirmed that Nathan will be on Celebs Go Dating this year! So luckily for us, we won’t have to wait too long for him to return to our screens.

But if there’s a chance Nathan won’t return to the Geordie Shore house, it is likely we’ll see him cropping up elsewhere on MTV.

With the announcement of a Geordie Shore spinoff, Geordie More, we wouldn’t be surprised if Nathan showed up in the spinoff series. Particularly as he was spotted alongside cast members Sophie, Holly and Chloe at Marnie Simpson’s baby shower (which MTV was filming may we add).

WATCH GEORDIE SHORE TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON MTV.