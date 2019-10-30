University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

James Tindale has burst back onto the Geordie Shore scene for season 20 and while not much about the dashing, blue-eyed hunk has changed – apart from the ridiculous size of his biceps – he is now a single lad in the house.

When James last was on the show, he was in a committed long-term relationship with Kate Thorne.

So, what happened with James and Kate?

Here’s the lowdown on their relationship, from beginning to end…

Geordie Shore: James Tindale

James Tindale first joined Geordie Shore in season 1, when he was just 19-years-old. Now 28, James is making his return to the hit MTV series for the first time in five years.

James left in series 10. When he left the show originally, James told his housemates:

I need to move on to the next step and for me to do that, I need to leave here.

The “next step” was basically moving to the next stage in his relationship with Kate Thorne. This was in 2014.

But upon his return to the show in 2019, James seems to be focussed on getting with girls and heading out on the toon. So, what ever happened to the serious relationship that convinced him to quit the series in the first place?

James and Kate: Relationship timeline

Kate Thorne was first seen on Geordie Shore in season 4, which was back in 2012 but she wasn’t introduced to the rest of the housemates until much later. James and Kate had been dating for a while before that. Things became so serious between them that Kate was eventually introduced as a guest cast member, who appeared from time to time at their house parties.

James Tindale told The Sun that he has been “single for a while now,” but it is unconfirmed exactly when Kate and James split.

In an Instagram post on James’ account from April 18th, 2018, he addressed the split, so it must’ve been early in 2018.

The post read:

Yes I am single and have been for a little while now. It sadly just wasn’t working anymore. We haven’t fallen out or neither done any wrong and are still friends. I wish Kate all the best for the future!

This means James and Kate would have been together for around six years before calling it quits.

Where is Kate now?

Kate Thorne is currently a personal trainer living and working in Manchester. She also is a fitness coach and can help with meal planning.

To keep up to date with Kate, then you can follow her on Instagram @katethornept.

She has a mega following of over 158,000!

All trace of James on her profile seems to have vanished, and from the looks of her Insta, Kate is still single.

