Geordie Shore is back this summer, bigger and better than ever before.

We have some familiar faces returning to the Geordie Shore house as Chloe, Bethan, Nathan, Abbie, Nat and Beau are all back. But what would Geordie Shore be without one of the originals? OG cast member James Tindale is back for more raucousness on the Toon!

To shake things up, MTV have recruited three newbies for Geordie Shore season 21 are three newbies. We have Amelia Lily of X Factor fame, Ant Kennedy the new MMA lad, and finally Louis Shaw. Any MTV fan will recognise Louis as the triumphant winner of True Love, True Lies, but we’re sure his stint on Geordie Shore will out a whole different side of him.

We were lucky enough to sit down with Louis and talk about his upcoming appearance on the new Geordie Shore series.

Meet Louis Shaw

Louis is a 23-year-old bricklayer turned reality star. Unlike the other Geordie Shore cast mates, Louis is originally from Barnsley in Yorkshire. We’ve seen previous cast members on Geordie Shore – notably Holly Hagan – not from the Toon, so we’ll have to see how the rest of the Geordie cast react to a Yorkshireman when Louis arrives!

Speaking about how he ended up on the show, Louis explains that he was approached by MTV. Louis said:

I did a show called True Love, True Lies series 1, which we won. Then, I think they [MTV] just took a liking to me even though I’m not from the Newcastle area, I feel like I share a lot of characteristics with them. So, they chucked me in and let me do my thing.

Louis Shaw on True Love, True Lies

Louis, along with his friend Liv Owens, were the winners of True Love, True Lies series 1. This aired back in 2019.

The show sees real couples and fake couples compete for a mega cash prize. Between them, they have to try to guess which of the couples are real or fake. Get it right and the prize money increases by £10,000; vote out a real couple, and the extra money is lost.

Louis told us about his time on True Love, True Lies: “I was in a fake couple, so from the minute I woke up to the minute I went to bed, I had to purely lie and manipulate everybody into thinking we were real, so it was really stressful. The whole experience was very difficult. I loved it and I wouldn’t change it, but it was very difficult.”

Louis then went on to explain how being on Geordie Shore differed: “With this one [Geordie Shore] I knew I could go in and be myself, and it was like taking shackles off me.”

I wasn’t nervous because I thought I could just enjoy myself on this one [Geordie Shore] and I can just be me.

What happened with Louis and Chloe?

In November 2019, while in the midst of filming, Louis and Chloe were spotted kissing on a night out.

A source told The Sun: “He’s [Louis] exactly her type and they’ve been snogging each other’s faces off in clubs all over town. Producers are trying to keep them apart as they can’t take another romance gone wrong in the cast.”

This is the first boy Chloe has publicly been linked to since her split with fellow Geordie Shore star Sam Gowland. Chloe and Sam had an explosive relationship in the house, which started back in 2017. They were together for almost two years, first splitting up for good in May 2019.

By May, Sam and Chloe had a house together, as well as a dog. The couple slowly parted way over the rest of the year, with Chloe only moving home in February 2020. We take it that things were not serious for Louis and Chloe, as she is signed up to the brand new series of Celebs Go Virtual Dating (launching Monday, July 27th).

Follow Louis on Instagram

Given that Louis Shaw has already somewhat solidified his position as a reality star, he already has quite a following on Instagram.

Before the show aired, Louis had over 17,000 followers and counting.

You can keep up to date with Louis on Instagram by following him @louushaw.

