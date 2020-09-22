Geordie Shore fans buckle up, as the OGs are returning for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Geordie Shore: Their Story launches to MTV. It welcomes back fan-favourites such as Marnie Simpson, Holly Hagan, Aaron Chalmers and Gary Beadle to talk about their journeys pre- and post-Geordie Shore.

Here at Reality Titbit we were lucky enough to sit down (virtually) with Marnie to talk about where she’s at. Marnie, who joined the cast in 2013, quickly became one of the show’s most memorable cast members. She left five years after joining to pursue her relationship with singer and former X Factor star, Casey Johnson.

Find out what Marnie had to say about the launch of her new brand, Bye Bye Gluten, plus more about the upcoming series of Geordie Shore.

Marnie Simpson’s gluten intolerance

On Saturday, September 19th, Marnie Simpson celebrated the launch of Bye Bye Gluten with a little party at St Villa Restaurant in St Albans.

When we asked Marnie about the inspiration for the brand, she explained:

Last year I found out I was gluten intolerant. For about a year and a half I was getting a bloated tummy, I was always sluggish and stuff. So, I did a test and found out I’m gluten intolerant. Then I cut it out for a full year. I did a test recently and I’m not gluten intolerant anymore and that’s because I was overeating gluten and that’s how you build up an intolerance.

Marnie Simpson launches Bye Bye Gluten

As Marnie’s fiancé Casey Johnson is the founder of sweets brand Vegan All Sorts, she had access to a team of sweet creators. Marnie continued:

Because I was eating so much of the Vegan All Sorts, I was getting worried about that happening again because a lot of Vegan All Sorts aren’t gluten free. So, I was like ‘I really wish they did a gluten free bag, that would be amazing’. So, then me and Casey and the Vegan All Sorts team came up with the idea of Bye Bye Gluten.

When we asked Marnie about her vision for the brand, she says she has big dreams. Marnie told RTB: “We want to take it much further, we want to do cakes… we want to get it into shops as well. Honestly, the sweets taste so good that I can see that happening. We have a vision!”

Bye Bye Gluten’s launch party

The Geordie Shore lot famously know how to throw a party and so it’s hardly a surprise that Marnie’s launch was quite the event. The reality star turned business babe donned a pink mini skirt, a white sleeveless top and had her long raven locks straightened.

We had to know how the party went down and Marnie was happy to tell us!

Marnie said: “It was so much fun. We had a lot of restrictions because of corona[virus] but apart from that it was still amazing. We had all of our close friends there, a chocolate fountain, candyfloss… it was honestly so much fun.”

Marnie Simpson returns to Geordie Shore

With all these exciting new developments in Marnie’s life, we’re sure Geordie Shore fans will be delighted to have her back on our screens.

Marnie now has a son named Rox, who is now almost one-years-old. Speaking about motherhood, Marnie told us: “I thought I was going to struggle but being Rox’s mam is the best thing that’s ever happened to us.”

When asked about her Geordie Shore co-stars, Marnie gushes and explains how close they all are. Marnie said:

Watching their journey as well as my own is so amazing. Honestly, we’re so close. I’m definitely going to cry like a baby when Holly [Hagan] gets married.

We can’t wait to see it all unfold on Geordie Shore: Their Story this autumn!

Geordie Shore: Their Story launches Tuesday 22nd of September at 10pm on MTV

