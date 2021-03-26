Floribama Shore: Who is Gus' sister Hannah? Explore his sibling relationships!











Gus’ sister Hannah was heard on the latest episode of MTV’s Floribama Shore, when she tried to stick up for him during an argument.

It came after Gus was seen running away from the Florida Panhandle house, where he lives with his co-stars during the summer.

The reality TV show follows a group of people who spend the hottest season on a beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach.

Viewers overheard Gus Smyrnios’ sister Hannah over the phone, who stuck up for him during a disagreement with co-star Candace Renee Rice.

Fans react to Hannah sticking up for Gus

It seemed like Gus’ sister Hannah calling Candace up caused quite the stir on social media, with several viewers left in shock.

Hannah told Candace over the phone: “If anything f****** happens to my brother, I’m going to personally beat your f****** ass.”

This caused quite the uproar on Twitter, with the majority taking Candace’s side and accusing Hannah of threatening her.

@pimpfrydrice What the hell did Gus’s sister just say to you? Damn! The whole family is crazy! #FloribamaShore — emma danielle (@EmmaDanielle4) March 26, 2021

I understand Gus is going through some stuff but he’s 26 years old…he needs to stop acting so childish. Also, my jaw literally dropped when his sister threatened Candace…like he is the problem sis 💁🏼‍♀️ #floribamashore — Mackenzie 🐈 (@MsMackenzie9696) March 26, 2021

Gus sister had some nerve, the audacity! #FloribamaShore — Terron (@TeeVanity) March 26, 2021

Who is Gus’ sister Hannah?

Hannah Smyrnios lives where she grew up in Perry, Florida.

According to her Facebook page, she is in a relationship and appears to have a baby girl in her arms in her profile picture.

Gus regularly posts pictures with the same baby, who he refers to as his niece, so it’s likely that she is Hannah’s daughter.

As Gus, who is 26, usually refers to himself as an older brother, we can assume that Hannah is in her early to mid twenties.

She has always had her brother’s back, having retweeted posts dating back to 2018 on Twitter to show Gus’ family’s support.

I don’t like seeing people hating on my brother for things he says or does on the show. I see you saying crap on here I’m calling your ass out. @GusSmyrnios — Seth A. Smyrnios (@SethSmyrni0s) August 15, 2018

Gus Smyrnios: Family

Gus is an older brother to two sisters Leah and Hannah, and brother Seth.

The Floribama Shore star’s parents separated, before his father later got remarried to a woman called Audrey in 2015.

His brother Seth recently got married to his wife Haleigh, while his younger sister Leah graduated in 2021.

