After season 6 episode 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired last night (March 16), fans got their first glimpse of the BTS of Vinny on DWTS. Reminded of when his castmate was on the show, we answer how far did Snooki make it on Dancing with the Stars.

Vinny Guadagnino‘s Dancing with the Stars stint was the focus of the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Looking at the tv personality’s first dance, Pauly and Mike came out to support him, especially when he didn’t get the high scores that he hoped for.

Watching the beginning of his dancing journey, fans of Jersey Shore were reminded that he wasn’t the only cast member to take to the dancing stage.

How far did Snooki make it on Dancing With the Stars?

Snooki was eliminated from DWTS in week 7 of the show, coming in 8th place.

The star of Jersey Shore and Snooki & Jwoww was on the dancing competition ba 2013. She was paired with Sasha Farber, who was a newcomer to the show at that point. In the latest series, Saha danced with Selma Blair. Unfortunately, they had to leave the competition after week 5 due to medical reasons.

Credit: Getty Images

Snooki performed well throughout her time on DWTS. On the week she was eliminated, she scored 9s across the board for her Samba and Free Style.

The reality star danced to songs including Just Give Me a Reason, Mickey and Build Me Up Buttercup. It was her last week on the show when she received her best scores.

Since being on the show, Snooki has increased her family with Jionni LaVelle. The couple now has three children together; Giovanna born in 2014, and Angelo in 2018 being younger siblings to Lorenzo, born in 2012.

How far did Vinny make it on DWTS?

Fairing slightly better than Snooki, Vinny was eliminated on week 8 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in 7th place.

The latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation only featured the first episode of his stint in the competition. So, it’s likely viewers will see even more behind-the-scenes action from Vinny’s time on DWTS.

The star was paired with dancer Koko Iwaski and their best performance was in week 7 when they performed a Free Style to Hocus Pocus’ The Witch Is Back. The two received two 9s and two 8s, but sadly it wasn’t enough to save them when they didn’t perform as well the following week.

However, Vinny only goes from strength to strength from that first dance, where he scored three 4s and a 5. It will be great to see how his confidence grows as his scores improve on Jersey Shore.

Snooki And Vinny aren’t the only Jersey Shore stars to appear on DWTS

That’s right! Before Vinny there was Snookie — but she wasn’t the first of the show’s cast on Dancing with the Stars.

One of Vinny’s biggest supporters, Mike Sorrentino was a competitor on DWTS in series 11. Yes, back in 2010 Mike was paired with Karina Smirnoff and the two danced to songs such as Boom Boom Pow and Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These.

Credit: Getty Images

Unfortunately, Mike was upstaged by both his co-stars as he was eliminated in week 4, finishing 9th. The star didn’t perform particularly strongly throughout his stint on the dancing stage, but his best performance was a Fox Trot to the Black Eyes Peas song.

That year, Jennifer Grey lifted the Dancing with the Stars crown.

Now three of its stars have appeared in the competition, surely it’s only a matter of time before another of its alumni puts on their dancing shoes. With Snooki currently making it the furthest, perhaps someone else will take her Jersey Shore crown. As Sammi’s Jersey Shore return has been confirmed, maybe she’ll be the next one to get happy feet!

Catch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday 8/7c on MTV.