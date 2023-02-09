Kailyn Lowry has reportedly given birth in secret, but how many kids has she publically confirmed she has? The Teen Mom star shared much of her pregnancy journey on screen, however, she has kept quiet after facing pregnancy rumors for months.

Fans had been speculating the Teen Mom star was hiding a pregnancy for a few months, and now sources have told the US Sun that she reportedly gave birth in November.

We take a look at Kailyn Lowry’s family tree and suspected pregnancy.

How many kids does Kailyn Lowry have to public knowledge?

Kailyn has confirmed she has four children. If reports that she has had another are true, she would have five.

Kailyn’s oldest Isaac is 13 who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Lincoln is 9, who she had with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and youngest Lux and Creed are with ex Chris Lopez.

According to The US Sun, Kailyn has allegedly given birth to a fifth child with her current boyfriend Elijah Scott.

The publication writes: “A source close to the podcast host exclusively claimed to The U.S. Sun: ‘Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah.’ She has only told close family and friends.”

Reality TitBit has contacted Kailyn Lowry for comment.

Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic

Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy speculation began in July 2022

In July 2022, the Sun reported that Kailyn’s ex Chris Lopez, who she shares two kids with, in a now-deleted tweet, tweeted: “out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it.”

Paparazzi photos were also released of the Teen Mom star wearing a baggy T-Shirt and black leggings, and she was also posting pictures covering her stomach around this time.

Fans had been taking to Kailyns Instagram comments to ask her about this, however, the star has not responded as yet.

Elijah and Kailyn ‘didn’t plan’ to be in a relationship

Elijah Scott is a 24-year-old divorcee who previously served time in the US Army.

In an episode of her Podcast in May, Kailyn revealed she had met the love of her life, around the time they went Instagram official.

Elijah has since appeared in an episode of the podcast where the two revealed that they didn’t plan to be in a relationship when they met, as he was her “hot neighbor.”

