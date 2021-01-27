How much do the Teen Mom OGs make? Salaries of MTV parents revealed!











MTV’s Teen Mom has shown us the reality of teenage pregnancies, since it first aired in 2009. How much do the Teen Mom OGs make?

Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie are now back on our screens to show us all the ups and downs they currently face.

While they put their families first, they deal with relationship issues (or old romances!) and looking after their children on Teen Mom OG.

So how much do the Teen Mom OGs make? Let’s peek at their salaries!

Amber Portwood

Amber’s net worth reportedly sits at £1.1 million.

She earned $280,000 per year from MTV, which were broken up into two $140,000 six-month contracts, according to Distractify.

She pays her ex-fiance Gary Shirley child support, who has primary custody of their daughter Leah.

Catelynn Baltierra

Rumours has it that Catelynn reportedly makes $500,000 per season, having spent almost 10 years on the MTV show, according to Distractify.

The Teen Mom star and her husband Tyler wrote a book called Conquering Chaos in 2015, and are collectively worth $1.5 million.

Catelynn has also appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Couples’ Therapy.

Cheyenne Floyd

Cheyenne might have only joined Teen Mom in series 7, but she is already worth an estimated $500,000.

It is thought that she makes $250,000 when filming each series, which works out to around $20,000 per episode.

Having already appeared on Are You the One? and The Challenge: Rivals III, she was no stranger to the MTV channel before the show.

Maci Bookout McKinney

Like Caitlynn, Maci reportedly earns a salary of $500,000 per season.

With an estimated net worth of between $1.5 and $2 million, Maci and her husband Taylor also own a clothing company called Things That Matter.

The mother-of-three wrote a book called Bulletproof in 2015, alongside her TV appearance on Teen Mom.

Mackenzie McKee

After Bristol Palin left Teen Mom in 2019, Mackenzie joined the cast.

Her net worth is estimated to be $200,000, and is thought to be paid between $20,000-$25,000 for each episode.

Mackenzie is believed to have earned a significant amount from an MTV special about her mother, who died following a battle with brain cancer.

