How much do the Floribama Shore cast make? Their net worth revealed!











The Floribama Shore cast spend their summer together, which is all caught on MTV cameras. So, how much money do they make?

Eight young adults travel to the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, where they all live it up as a group.

It’s a known fact that reality TV stars earn a significant salary while letting cameras follow their every move – but the actual amount is on fan’s minds.

So, how much do the Floribama Shore cast make? We put together each of their net worth, and possible salary earnings…

Jeremiah Buoni

Net worth: $100,000

Salary: $20,000 per episode

Jeremiah works as a brand ambassador for Fit Strong Supplements.

The fitness enthusiast also gets an income from being a bartender on Amelia Island, much like some of his co-stars.

Codi Butts

Net worth: $100,000

Salary: $20,000 per episode

Originally from South Carolina, Codi was previously a basketball coach and referee for Seneca Recreation.

He currently works as a bartender at The Spot, which has led to a similar net worth to his co-stars Jeremiah and Gus.

Aimee

Net worth: $50,000

Salary: $20,000 per episode

From Alabama, Aimee started bartending in Bay Minette, before becoming an actress, social media influencer and model.

She also reportedly makes a living by selling her clothes to fans on clothing app PoshMark, and has modelled for brands, including Tropic House Swim.

Kirk Medas

Net worth: $30,000

Salary: $20,000 per episode

Kirk has a degree from Kennesaw State University in sports law, and owns a clothing shop called Kirk Medas.

From Atlanta, the MTV star describes himself as actor, entrepreneur, and music and sports enthusiast.

Nilsa Prowant

Net worth: $350,000

Salary: $100,000 per year

It is thought that Nilsa is the richest Floribama Shore cast member.

The mother-to-be is the owner of online boutique Nilsa Prowant, alongside her work as a model, photographer and make-up artist.

She also has a large presence on social media, including on YouTube and Instagram, and promotes brands such as clothing site Fashion Nova.

Candace Renee

Net worth: $30,000

Salary: $20,000 per episode

Candace is a fashion model and actress, who worked as a television host and interviewer before appearing on Floribama Shore.

She also owns body care company Yaagnix for natural skin.

Gus

Net worth: $100,000

Salary: $50,529 per year

Gus works as a model and personal trainer, and is best known for appearing on Floribama Shore, where he earns a significant salary.

He reportedly started working out because he was bullied for his weight.

