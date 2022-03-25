How much do the Siesta Key cast get paid as they flaunt flash cars?













Siesta Key gives insights into what it’s like to have the ultimate luxurious lifestyle. From the MTV star’s flashy cars and glamorous parties, to swimming pools in the front yard, they are clearly making a real fortune.

We already know that long-time cast member Sam Logan is a billionaire, while Madison Hausberg’s husband Ish Soto is the show’s former co-executive producer, but it’s no secret that their co-stars are also raking in a hefty salary.

Baring in mind that most of them have their own businesses on the side, such as Juliette Porter’s bikini brand, there is a particular MTV salary they receive for taking part in the show. When they share drama, they get a paycheck in return.

So, it turns out that having a drama-filled life on TV brings money to their bank accounts. But just how much?

SIESTA KEY: Who is Amanda’s dad? Get to know Dr. Miller!

How much do the Siesta Key cast get paid?

Juliette Porter reportedly gets $400,000 as an annual salary for her show appearance, and $35,000 per episode. Each cast member is said to make $20,000 per episode, but it can vary depending on how long they have featured.

Garrett, for example, makes between $200,000 to $400,000 as he is an OG cast member, while Juliette makes the higher end of the salary due to her prominence as a leading star of the show.

Chloe left the show in early 2021 due to the show allegedly becoming very “toxic”, but she managed to earn a bit of cash. She is reportedly worth $200,000.

According to a Reddit thread, it’s believed that Juliette’s ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras made around $200,000 for the first two seasons of the show, before he officially left.

Juliette is really passing up a million dollar mansion with her rich boyfriend?? oh hell no 😭 #SiestaKey — jes ✨ (@tynextjes) March 11, 2022

What does Sam Logan do for a living?

Aside from being a reality TV personality, Sam Logan is a business co-owner. Sam’s mother Elizabeth inherited part ownership of their family company, Scripps Networks.

Scripps Networks owned several major cable channels like Food Network, HGTV, DIY Network and the Travel Channel. Scripps was sold to Discovery in 2018 for $14.6 billion, so the Logan family got a pretty good pay from the sale.

Sam Logan is also listed as a 10% owner of the E.W. Scripps Co. The billionaire is a University of Central Florida graduate and is thought to have been born into a wealthy family.

A Reddit threat revealed that “they still have insane amounts of money from the sale”, adding that Sam and his parents were basically “set for 10 lifetimes” after purchasing the network.

I love how Sam money is always being announced like we don’t know he’s rich lol #SiestaKey — influencer steph (@Stepherkneeee) March 16, 2022

FIND OUT: How old is Ish from Siesta Key? Fans still can’t get over age gap

Ish Soto is one of richest cast members

Ish Soto is currently worth $2.5 million. His experience – and various business ventures – in the producing industry has allowed him to accumulate a net worth of millions. He is also paying the whole mortgage for his and Madisson’s home.

Although he stepped down from his role as producer on the show when his relationship with Madisson, who has a $600K net worth herself, went public, Ish still has a significant fortune to his name.

Back in May 2021, the married couple dropped $657K on their new LA penthouse featuring sky-high ceilings and pool! Madison and Ish are no stranger to going on regular vacations, such as their trip to Montego Bay recently.

WATCH SIESTA KEY ON MTV EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK