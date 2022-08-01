











Mike The Situation spent years trying to find The One. So when Lauren Pesce came back in his life, he had found his match. Now, the couple are expecting their second child, and fans wonder just what their age gap is.

They tied the knot in 2018, but it wasn’t plain-sailing the whole time. In fact, they dated before Jersey Shore even started filming, and remained apart for the entirety of the series… until they reconnected in 2013.

Having actually dated in their college days, Mike and Lauren have gone on to have a child, and are now due to have their lives change all over again with a second baby on the way. Reality Titbit has discovered their real ages.

Mike and Lauren announce pregnancy

College sweethearts Mike and Lauren have revealed they are expecting a second child. They announced on Instagram that their baby is due in January 2023, meaning Lauren fell pregnant around April time.

Ahead of their announcement, Mike told US Weekly in January 2022: “I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for Romeo [their son], for sure.”

With at least 208K likes on their Instagram post, fans are overjoyed for the couple. They posed full of smiles in front of a swimming pool with their current son, with Lauren dressing for the occasion in a colourful maxi dress.

How old is Mike The Situation’s wife?

Lauren Sorrentino was born on January 10th 1985, making her 37 years old at the time of writing. This means she is having a geriatric pregnancy, known as a rarely-used term for having a baby when you’re 35 or older.

This makes the couple three years apart in age, as Mike is currently 40. After welcoming their son in May 2021, they have been determined to expand their family and hope to have three children in total.

Both from New Jersey, Lauren worked in fashion and has a sunglasses line. She and Mike also have online clothing stores. The couple now also has a podcast called “Here’s the Sitch“ alongside their role as parents!

Their relationship timeline

Mike and Lauren first met in college and dated before Jersey Shore. They reconnected once the OG show rounded up for filming in 2013, before she later joined him for the spin-off series Family Vacation.

He was the first to say “I love you” back in their college days. Since circling back to each other, they have gone on to tie the knot and welcome their first child – a son – into their lives. Now, they’re expecting another baby!

The couple got engaged in April 2018, when Mike got down on one knee during an episode of the MTV series. But things got tense when Mike called his fiancée from Las Vegas to say his pals hosted naked women in their hotel room.

They got through their issues and later wed in November 2018 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. With his co-stars joining them to celebrate their special day, they were officially made husband and wife.

