Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino welcomed pup Mosey into his life in 2012













Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce are not only parents to baby Romeo, but they're also pet parents to their adorable pup Mosey. Jersey Shore fans will be very much acquainted with Lauren, Mike and Mosey.

During the 2022 Family Vacation series, Mike and Lauren received some sad news about Mosey. Many fans took to Twitter to share their sadness and send their love to the MTV couple. More want to know how old Mosey from Jersey Shore is, so let’s find out more about Mike and Lauren’s four-legged baby…

Mike tweets that Moses is a new member of the family

Throwing it back to 2012 and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino brought home Moses as a puppy.

Before he and Lauren got married, the two became dog parents to Moses AKA Mosey.

Taking to Twitter, Mike wrote: “Meet my puppy Moses! – Meet the Newest Member of the Sorrentino Family: Moses the Golden Retriever“.

How old is Mosey from Jersey Shore?

Given that Mosey was welcomed into the Sorrentino family as a puppy in 2012, we can assume that he’s 10 years old this year.

Lauren often takes to Instagram to share photos of Moses. He celebrates his birthday in April as per Lauren’s Instagram posts.

During Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Lauren and Mike receive the diagnosis that their dog has a type of cancer called Hemangiosarcoma.

Many fans were heartbroken at the news, one tweeted: “I’m crying watching Jersey Shore Family Vacation over Mosey. My dog was diagnosed with cancer in February and we lost her two weeks later. Big hugs to @ItsTheSituation and @Lauren_pesce“.

Poor Mosey 💔I really hate how our pets have shorter lives than us #jerseyshorefamilyvacation — Cristal (@CristalFlo) July 1, 2022

Mosey has his own Instagram page

Jersey Shore icon, Mosey, has his own Instagram page which is run by Lauren.

Lauren last posted to Mosey’s page on May 24th, 2022 and the photo was captioned: “Living my best life“. Neither Lauren or Mike have posted an update as to how Mosey is doing now.

With over 73K followers, Mosey can be found on Instagram @themoseyworld.

