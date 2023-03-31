Fans have been wondering what’s happened to Paul D’s girlfriend after being absent from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Amid worries about her relationship with Pauly, we answer how old is Nikki Hall and explore the reality tv star’s life.

After appearing in series 5 of the show, fans have been wondering why Nikki Hall isn’t on series 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As curiosities rise, people have been increasingly interested in the star and want to know more about her. We take a deep dive into Nikki Hall’s life, including how old she is.

How old is Nikki Hall, Pauly D’s girlfriend?

Pauly D’s girlfriend is currently 30 years old.

According to Famous Birthdays, Nikki’s birthday is on April 14, 1992. This means she’ll be turning 31 in the next couple of weeks. Although born in different years, she shares her special day with actress Sarah Michelle-Gellar, as well as reality TV star Whitney Way Thore.

This means that there are almost 12 years between her and Pauly D, who is currently 42 years old. However, this doesn’t have any bearing on their relationship, as the two seem very happy together.

The star was reportedly born in Jamaica before moving to the US, where she became a reality TV star and influencer. Currently, Nikki has 589k followers on her Instagram where she posts lots of glam shots from her life.

Nikki is also the CEO of BairBikini, a clothing brand that the star hopes to launch soon. The Instagram page only has three posts and the last we knew she had closed a casting call for models for the brand. Without any substantial posts, the fledgling businesswoman has still gained over 4k followers on the page.

It’s not certain when the big launch is coming, but we hope it’s soon.

Are Pauly D and Nikki still together?

Yes, the two are still very much together.

Many have been speculating whether the two remain a couple, since she’s been absent from the latest series of the show. Some believed that the reason for this is because Pauly and Nikki had split, which isn’t true.

Both of them are known for keeping their relationship fairly private and rarely posting about one another on their social media. However, in a break from tradition, Nikki and Pauly confirmed they are still together after a TikTok post featuring the two of them.

If this wasn’t enough, Nikki took to her Instagram this week to prove that the two remain very much in love.

Showing support for her beau, Nikki posted the promotional video for Pauly D’s DJ residency in Vegas with the caption ‘Mr Vegas’ and a red rose. If this wasn’t enough to dispel rumors, the Jersey Shore star even commented with ‘Oh hi my luv,’ on the post.

Clearly, her departure from Family Vacation has nothing to do with her relationship.

The two met on Double Shot at Love

The two have been together since at least October 2020. Pauly met Nikki after she was a contestant on the first series of his dating show with Vinny Guadagnino, Double Shot at Love. The couple decided to call their relationship quits on the show, but that didn’t last for long and their romance was rekindled. In a 2021 interview with In Touch, Pauly confirmed the relationship by saying:

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

Fans are unlikely to see Nikki on the rest of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as she hasn’t been seen in any of the promotional material. That doesn’t mean she won’t make a fleeting appearance, though.

Catch the show on MTV on Thursdays, 8/7c.