How to get Wild 'N Out tickets for 2021 - MTV tour dates revealed!











Wild ‘N Out is officially back on our MTV screens. But you can get in on the MC and roasting action by attending this year’s show in person.

Nick Cannon brings mic-to-mic battles on his improv game show, where celebrities and guests will basically compete against each other.

From comedy games to the freestyle rap, there’s never a dull moment in the Wild ‘N Out studio, and viewers may want to experience it live.

Well, Reality Titbit has been through a challenge of their own to figure out how fans of the MTV show can get tickets to be in the 2021 audience.

Viewers eager to get Wild ‘N Out 2021 tickets

Several fans are eager to get their hands on some tickets, and have been patiently waiting for tickets to be released.

On August 17, some social media users said they were “waiting”.

A fan said: “No WildNOut tickets yet”, which led to another viewer saying they were “waiting as well”.

So, no pressure to be quick to get your hands on them when released!

Following an announcement by Eman Hudson, known for starring on the show, a fan replied: “Tickets to wild n out ? Say less my boy. see ya there.”

Oh yeah, I’m definitely gon need the next tickets to @WildNOut In The Dark. 🤯😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/6IUfO2GPdk — TT Racq 💎 (@racqsaidwhat) August 18, 2021

How to get tickets to Wild ‘N Out 2021

Host Nick Cannon shared a link with his Instagram followers, which allows them to get tickets to Wild ‘N Out 2021.

All you have to do is head to the Nick Cannon Show website, where you can scroll down to select your preferred date to attend.

Once you have selected a date and time, the screen will take you to a ticket request form, where you are asked for number of tickets.

You will also be required to send in a photo of yourself, and provide an explanation of why you wish to attend the show.

Someone from the audience department shouldcontact you if able to fulfill your ticket reservation request, but admission is not guaranteed.

Wild ‘N Out: 2021 tour dates

Wild ‘N Out is hosting live shows from September 22 to October 14.

Mondays, Tuesdays, just one Wednesday, and Fridays are the dates when you can attend the show in person.

There does not appear to be any weekend dates available. You and everyone in your party must be fully vaccinated, present a Covid-19 vaccination record card, and have a valid ID to attend a studio taping.

The last two shows are currently full (at the time of writing), but all other dates appear to still have tickets left to get your hands on!

On each filming day, there appears to be two shows happening – an afternoon and an evening slot – so you can pick your preferred timings.

