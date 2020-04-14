Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ex on the Beach brought its first-ever celebrity series in 2020.

The show features the likes of many reality stars such as Love Island star Michael Griffiths, TOWIE‘s Joey Essex, Made in Chelsea‘s Miles Nazaire, and more.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach sees those singletons live their best lives in a luxurious villa before their exes show up.

So, is the MTV show on tonight (April 14th)? Let’s find out!

Is Celebrity Ex on the Beach on TV tonight?

No, the MTV show is not on TV tonight (Tuesday, April 14th).

The 2020 series came to an end last Tuesday, April 8th. Of course, the series finale came along with a few surprises too.

For instance, David McIntosh’s former partner Metisha Schaefer joined the show in the final episode of series 1, making his life a little more complicated than it was.

How to watch series 1 of Celebrity Ex on the Beach

Celebrity Ex on the Beach kicked on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, airing every Tuesday night at 10 pm on MTV.

You can catch up all episodes from series 1 on MTV Play where you can start a 30-day free trial and catch up with other popular shows lsuch as Geordie Shore and The Charlotte Show.

It’s £3.99 a month once your free trial period has expired.

