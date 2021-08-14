Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro fired from Jersey shore? Why fans suspect star's departure











Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has quite often made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, several fans were convinced that he might have been fired from Jersey Shore.

The reality star’s life has always been played out on the screen. Right from his relationships with other castmates to his baby mama drama, everything has been addressed on the show. However, fans think Ronnie’s days on Jersey Shore might have finally come to an end.

Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro fired from Jersey shore?

No, Ronnie is not fired from the show. However, he will be taking a break.

The star confirmed this on his Instagram story as he said: “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,”

The rumor about him being fired started after The Sun reported that Ronnie is not filming for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The news about Ronnie taking a break comes months after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence case.

A look at reality star’s alleged domestic violence case

In April, Ronnie had been arrested in Los Angeles for alleged domestic violence. Unlike the last arrest, this incident did not involve his ex, Jen Harley. However, the details around the same were not revealed.

Speaking about the incident, his attorney Scott Leemon told TMZ: “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

The LA police noted Ortiz-Magro’s arrest as “intimate partner violence with injury with priors.” Shortly after this, the reality star was bailed out.

Who is the Jersey Shore star dating?

Apart from the legal issues that have been haunting the reality star for quite some time, the Jersey Shore actor recently revealed he was engaged to his girlfriend Saffire Matos. Ronnie even shared pictures from their beach proposal.

Saffire and Ronnie had kept their relationship away from the spotlight for a long time. It wasn’t until the new season of Jersey Shore aired that the reality star introduced Saffire to the world.

On the show, Ronnie revealed he grew closer to Saffire during COVID-19 lockdown. Following Saffire’s introduction, Ronnie has been vocal about his love for her.

The pair often share pictures on social media to let fans have an insight into how they have been doing.