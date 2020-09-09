Teen Mom 2 is back with its tenth season ever, bringing back all of the fan favourites to our screens once again.

Returning to share with us fans their motherhood journeys are Chelsea Houska, Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline. Despite the fact all the Teen Moms are now firmly in mother- and adulthood, ten seasons in, they are still struggling to figure things out.

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the internet after episode 2 (Tuesday, September 8th) as they suspected another pregnancy might be on the cards. So, is Roxanne DeJesus pregnant?

Is Roxanne DeJesus pregnant?

No.

Roxanne DeJesus has not confirmed any pregnancy, and so any thought that she may be with child is pure speculation from fans at the present moment. As Roxanne is currently 49 years old (born November 3rd, 1970), it is also unlikely that she would be pregnant again.

One fan pointed out on Twitter that Roxanne recently has an ongoing illness and so her body may have changed over this period. Roxanne suffers from lupus, an autoimmune disease which can affect a person’s joints, skin and other organs. Or Roxanne’s body may have just naturally changed!

She had an illness, not sure if that's related — Rachel (@Rachel22549222) September 9, 2020

Roxanne’s health update

In December 2017, Roxanne revealed on Twitter that she was battling with a lupus diagnosis. One month later, Briana revealed how her mother was doing:

She’s ok for now. She’s been a lot better but with lupus, you never know. Things can change over night we’re continuing to pray for her and appreciate prayers and good wishes.

Roxanne hasn’t tweeted anything about her health since August 26th, 2018 which leads us to thinking that she’s adjusted to living with the incurable disease. In her most recent tweet, Roxanne said getting lupus has “humbled” her.

I always look forward to a Sunday mornings 👶🏻👧🏽☀️ Thank you God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to feel so much better. Living with Lupus has humbled me to the 1st degree and I’m so forever grateful 🙏🏼 — Roxanne Dejesus (@Roxy991Roxy) August 26, 2018

