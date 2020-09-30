Briana Dejesus has a new man in her life and his name is Javier Gonzalez.

After speculations from many Teen Mom 2 viewers, Briana Dejesus has finally revealed that she has moved on with a new boyfriend.

The news that Briana is dating someone was first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and the Teen Mom star had nothing else left but to confirm the happy news to her fans.

So, who is Javier Gonzalez? Let’s meet Briana’s boyfriend on Instagram!

Who are Nicky Jam’s kids? How many times has the Netflix star been married?

Who is Javier Gonzalez?

Javier is a tattoo artist who is currently based in Orlando, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

According to reports, Javier has two children from a previous relationship.

Over the last few days, Briana has teased her followers with Instagram Stories of her new boyfriend, though she didn’t reveal his identity at the time.

Javier’s face was hidden on Briana’s social media posts but she made sure to reveal how much loved she is, showing gifts from him.

Briana talks about her new boyfriend

Briana wasn’t left a choice but to give more details about Javier after his identity was revealed to the public.

In an interview with Celeb Magazine, she said:

“While I wasn’t ready to tell the world this yet, someone leaked my personal life and what’s going on with it. I always strive to be straight up with my fans so I want to let them know that it is true – I am dating Javi.”

She went on to say:

We just started dating and things are going really well. Since it’s new and we’re just starting, we’re obviously still getting to know each other- but things are off to a great start and we’re very, very happy together thus far.

Briana hasn’t shared any pictures with Javi on her Instagram profile yet, but we are sure these are to follow up very soon since her fans are very excited about her new relationship.

Are the cast actually realtors? The truth behind Chrissy Teigen’s doubts!

Is Javier Gonzalez on Instagram?

Yes, we found Javier on Instagram! His profile is public and includes pictures with tattoos he has created for a number of clients.

Javier also has ‘Instagram Highlights’ which show more of his art and pictures with his children.

You can give him a follow under the handle @javi_tattooz.

WATCH TEEN MOM 2 ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK