











Jenelle Evans and her mom Barbara have a tricky relationship, as seen on Teen Mom. So when Barbara was allegedly overheard talking about her daughter behind her back, Jenelle chose not to hit back.

“Silence speaks volumes.” That was just one of the supportive comments left by MTV fans after Jenelle shared a video to Instagram in which she used the hashtag “#ToxicParents” and said she was keeping her mouth closed.

It comes after Jenelle was overheard in a video calling her daughter “nuts” for spending money on boyfriends, as per The Ashleys Reality Roundup. She had been speaking to the young mothers on Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant.

Meet Jenelle’s mom Barbara

Barbara Evans is a mother-of-three to Jenelle, Ashleigh and Colin. She is also grandmother to Jenelle’s children Jace, Ensley and Kaiser. The 68-year-old has been retired for two years.

With 292K followers on Instagram, she’s just as much of a Teen Mom cast member as her daughter. Barbara has had custody of Jenelle’s son, Jace Evans, since he was an infant.

Barbara doesn’t get along with Jenelle’s current husband, David Eason, and as a result is not permitted to spend time with her grandchildren, Kaiser Griffith and Ensley Eason. She also has custody of her daughter Ashleigh’s son, Gabe.

Barbara ‘spoke behind Jenelle’s back’

Barbara was allegedly overheard talking to the cast of Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant about Jenelle. As reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle’s mother was on a trip to California when she gave co-star Kayla Sessler some advice.

A video shows Barbara telling the cast member:

Listen to me, I’m gonna give you advice – do not get sucked into this fame and do not, no seriously, do not blow your money. Do not get sucked into fame, because it will ruin your life.

She added: “Even Jenelle, she spent so much money buying cars, boats, everything for her boyfriends, what are you f**king nuts? Ya know, taking trips. […] I like, took my money and invested it.”

Barbara urged the Teen Mom cast not to spend their MTV-earned money on luxury items and invest it instead. The alleged fall-out comes after Barbara and Jenelle had been getting along following estrangement.

Reality Titbit has contacted Barbara for comment.

Teen Mom star will ‘keep mouth shut’

Following the news, Jenelle shared a video on Instagram in which she’s seen sipping tea in front of a window. She reveals questions she claims were sent to her by fans, such as: “Did you see what your mum said about you?”

Jenelle pledged she would “keep her mouth shut” before later writing the hashtag ‘#ToxicParents’. Several fans took to the comments to urge Jenelle to “stay strong”.

Jenelle wrote in the caption:

I have been the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. It sucks when none of your accomplishments are acknowledged… especially by your own mom.

Barb and Jenelle were previously at odds after trying to work out a plan to allow Jace to live with Jenelle on The Land. However, Jenelle said on social media she had full custody of him, before her and Barb stopped speaking.

