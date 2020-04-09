Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Challenge is back for season 35 in the US. Called The Challenge: Total Madness, the show has returned with a bunch of familiar faces and brand new challenges.

The series features alumni of MTV celebrities and reality show stars who embark on one of their toughest journeys yet. Every year, the show tests contestants’ mental and physical capabilities to a breaking point, but only the best of them will make it to the finale.

One of the returning stars taking part in the show is Jennifer West. So, here’s everything you need to know about Jenny, including age, career and Instagram!

Meet Jenny from The Challenge

Jennifer West is a 33-year-old personal trainer and bodybuilder from Wigan, England. Jenny is not a newbie to survival shows as she previously appeared in the first-ever series of the ITV2 show Survival of the Fittest.

She also took part in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 which finished in 2019.

As a personal trainer, Jenn created an online training program to teach more people how to keep their bodies fit and healthy. The program is called Future Proof Fitness and provides different workout guides, depending on your fitness goals and level.

Follow Jenny on social media

You can find Jenny on Instagram under the name @jenniferwestofficial. It looks like she’s had a significant boost in her follower count following her TV stints as she currently has 161k followers.

Jenn also has a public Twitter profile which you can find @JenniferWestOf1. In addition, the MTV star is a keen TikTok user and you’ll find plenty of video challenges on her profile.

You can follow her on TikTok @jenniferwestofficial.

Viewers react to Jenny on The Challenge

It looks like Jenny is a favourite one for a number of viewers watching at home. For instance, fellow contestant Tori Deal has called her the “most badass” contestant on the show.

That’s what we call girl support.

Jenny is the most bad ass female competitor EVER. She deserves all the red skulls! #TheChallengeTotalMadness — tori deal (@tori_deal) April 9, 2020

