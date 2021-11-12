Jeremiah Buoni from Floribama Shore's height revealed











Jeremiah Buoni has caught the eyes of many MTV viewers. One reason for that is his tall height, which we can reveal the measurements for…

As the latest season gets underway, we have seen Jeremiah see eye-to-eye with Gus Smyrnios, flirt with ladies – like Bethaney – and take on Yardi Grad.

Several fans tuning in have since said they suddenly find Jeremiah attractive this season, with many putting it down to his towering height.

Jeremiah Buoni’s height

Jeremiah is 6 ft 2 in height, a tallness which many viewers have noticed, especially when he was busy participating in Yardi Grad.

Former co-star Kortni Gilson said how tall Jeremiah is was the first thing she noticed, and the same goes for several Floribama Shore viewers.

Several fans have stated that he looks three times the height of co-star Gus – who is 5 ft 11. This is evident when they have had close-up arguments!

Jeremiah is the only real man in the house. He's the only one who has grown from season 1. #FloribamaShore — Plane Jain (@missy1e23) October 29, 2021

Jeremiah works in fitness

Jeremiah is an ambassador for Fit Strong Supplements, which could explain why he is often showing off his physique.

Usually getting his muscles on show is not something the MTV star shies away from, which is heightened even more by his tallness.

The fitness enthusiast uses his height and physical strength to his advantage by playing sports and lifting weights – when he’s not busy filming, of course.

why am I so attracted to jeremiah this szn #floribamashore — Aria (@lil_arivert) November 12, 2021

Viewers react to MTV star’s height

Since season one, Jeremiah’s height has not gone amiss, especially when things blew up between him and Gus – who is evidently shorter than him.

One fan said: “Jeremiah is like 3x Gus’ height and weight. And Gus really was trying to swing on him?! What’s Gus going to do?

“Reach up and punch Jeremiah in the d***?

Another wrote: “Jeremiah’s height and body is perfect! I would love to jump on those shoulders! #FloribamaShore.”

“Ok Jeremiah.. I SEE you #FloribamaShore“, a fan shared on Twitter.

Nilsa liking Jeremiah in season one just goes to show that girls can only see height when they first meet someone #FloribamaShore — meow (@stonedd_kitty) January 13, 2021

