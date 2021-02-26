Is there a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5? MTV viewers want more!











Jersey Shore Family Vacation aired its season four finale on Thursday, February 25th. So, is a fifth series coming out at any point?

The cast of Jersey Shore travelled to exotic destinations situated across the United States, adding a road trip to their usual fun-fuelled partying.

For season four, the entire Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort was rented out so that the Family Vacation series could go ahead.

So, we hear you ask, is there a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5? Let’s look into whether we can expect the show to return any time soon…

Fans call for another Family Vacation season

As the finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season four aired, viewers were already starting to prepare themselves for a fifth season.

Fans couldn’t wait and had to ask exactly when a new series would be launched on MTV, as seen on Twitter.

Is there another season of Family Vacation?

Yes

The Jersey Shore cast are reportedly in the midst of filming the next season.

Plus, we got to see some teaser clips for what we can expect in the next series, which confirmed that we will more from the cast.

Mike also revealed on Twitter that they are filming the next season, and also recently revealed that Snooki wants to make a comeback!

Season 5 Family Vacation: Release date

At the time of writing, MTV have not confirmed a release date

Viewers may have to wait a while for a fifth season to be released, as it took nine months between the end of season three and series four.

The show’s current status is thought to be either on a break or with the new season yet to be scheduled for MTV.

