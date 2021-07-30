Is there a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5? Snooki hints at fans!











Jersey Shore Family Vacation released its final episode of season 4, on July 29th. And fans are already wondering if there’s a fifth season.

From that Angelina Pivarnick Old Bridge video, to Nicole’s return, the fourth season definitely brought some drama – and fun – to the surface.

Now that viewers have seen what went down, while they headed out to Poconos for a vacation, they are calling for more from the MTV cast.

Fans are asking if there is a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season five, and Reality Titbit can confirm that you won’t be left in the dark. More below…

Is there a Jersey Shore Family Vacation s5?

Yes, Snooki confirmed there is a season 5 of the MTV show

She revealed that they have already began filming the next season.

Although she only just returned for season four, viewers are absolutely ecstatic that the OG star is going to continue making an appearance.

During her podcast It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, Snooki revealed:

I just filmed — we’re filming for next season. I just did a scene with Deener, and we had a Meatball Day. We were drinking wine and having cheese, and we ended up getting drunk on her kids’ swing set.

So, fans can relax in the knowledge that season 5 is 100% coming!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season 4 eps

There are 26 episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation s4 in total

This means that the last season four episode will air on August 19.

The next few weeks will involve Snooki making her return, which several fans are absolutely over the moon about.

It looks like the cast members will be having a massive party for the rest of the fourth season – but fear not, as there is a season five!

She's back next Jerzday, b*tches! And NO ONE is safe on the next few weeks of #JSFamilyVacation. 💀 pic.twitter.com/dnGXomfhOC — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) July 30, 2021

Jersey Shore Family Vacation s5: Release date

Although there is not an official release date yet, Reality Titbit assumes that season five could air in November 2021.

Fans are calling for a release date, after cast member Snooki’s confirmation that the fifth season is already under wraps for filming.

Going by the fact that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation usually launches a new series in November or August, it will most likely be one of those months.

August will be when season four ends, and November gives the production team time to edit the episodes together.

The show also usually leaves a few months in-between each series.

Speaking of series five, Snooki said on her podcast: “There’s no more drama anymore. Well, there’s drama here and there.

“But it’s not going to take over the show. The party’s back, and it’s going to be a good-ass time.”

Cannot wait for my sis to come back @snooki #JSFamilyVacation — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) July 30, 2021

Five similar MTV shows to watch

While you wait for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season five, there are a few similar shows you can watch in the meantime.

Here are six reality series that may keep you occupied until then:

Teen Mom 2 (Tuesdays at 8/7C)

Catfish: The TV Show (Tuesdays at 9/8C)

Siesta Key (Wednesdays at 8/7C)

Families of the Mafia (Thursdays at 9/8C)

The Hills: New Beginnings ((Wednesdays at 9/8C)

