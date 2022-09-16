









As if Jersey Shore wasn’t lively enough in its early days, producers added Uncle Nino into the mix on the show and he ended up outshining the rest of the cast on multiple occasions. The Jersey Shore star often surprised Vinny, JWoww, Ronnie and the rest of the cast with his jokes and random appearances.

Jersey Shore’s Pauly D dubbed Uncle Nino the ‘OG’ AKA The Original Guido. The more mature member of the Jersey Shore group may have lacked what the others had in youthfulness, but he certainly makes up for it in character. In 2022, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are loving Uncle Nino even more after he had a heart-to-heart chat with Angela.

Uncle Nino is a Jersey Shore OG

Since the early days of Jersey Shore, Uncle Nino has made appearances.

He could often be seen, cigar in mouth, wine in hand and his cane in the other hand. Sometimes Uncle Nino also rocked up in a robe and speedos, prompting Vinny’s mother to remind him that he’s “not in Europe”.

It’s clear to see from Twitter that Uncle Nino has many fans. After he and Angelina had a chat on the show during September 15th’s episode, one fan tweeted: “That was probably Uncle Nino’s best episode.”

Another wrote: “Tonight’s @JerseyShore with @angelinamtvjs ’s tender moments with Uncle Nino had all the feels, you had a father figure in that brief moment and it grounded you. Too cute.”

Is Uncle Nino Vinny’s mom’s brother?

Yes, Uncle Nino is Vinny’s mom’s brother.

Despite being much-loved by everyone, Vinny often expressed how he found his uncle “annoying” on the show and added that he’s all around “offensive” at times, however, Vinny couldn’t help but admit that he is “fun”.

Vinny’s mother, Paula, could often be seen on the show alongside her brother.

What is the Jersey Shore star’s real name?

Everyone refers to Vinny’s uncle as Uncle Nino on Jersey Shore, but his real name is Antonio Giaimo.

He was first introduced to viewers in 2009 and with almost 9.5K followers, Uncle Nino can be found on Instagram at @uncle___nino.

Uncle Nino writes in his Instagram bio that he’s the: “Patron Saint of the Guidos”.

He’s also on Twitter with over 46K followers @RealUncleNino.

