Jersey Shore stars pay tribute to late talk show host Jerry Springer in 2023 after learning of his passing on April 27. MTV stars including Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese took to Instagram to remember Jerry.

The stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation launched their own talk show after finding reality TV fame.

The Meatball Show with Deena and Snooki first kicked off in 2022 and Jerry Springer was one of the show’s first guests.

Credit: Jersey Shore YouTube channel

Jerry Springer was a guest on The Meatball Show

In August 2022, Jerry Springer appeared as a special guest on The Meatball Show with Deena and Snooki.

The ladies interviewed Jerry while Angelina Pivarnick operated as the show’s ‘chauffeur’.

Deena’s husband, Chris Buckner, acted as the show’s production manager.

After Angelina drove Jerry to Deena’s house, the ladies could get stuck into their interview with the talk show host.

Snooki and Deena say Jerry paved the way for them

Sitting down with Jerry Springer, Snooki, and Deena said that they would watch his show after school in their younger years.

Snooki said: “You brought reality TV to where it is.”

Jerry joked: “I apologize.”

MTV star Snooki replied: “No, you made us who we are.”

The trio also played a game called ‘Jersey or Jerry’ where they had to guess which episode titles were from Jersey Shore and which were from The Jerry Springer Show.

Jersey Shore stars pay tribute to Jerry Springer

Taking to Instagram Stories on April 27, Snooki paid tribute to the late Jerry Springer.

She wrote: “Rest In Peace Jerry. Such an icon. The sweetest and kindest man and never once judged us. A true angel. Prayers to his family.”

Jerry was hailed as ‘Angelina’s hero’ on the show. She also paid tribute on Instagram and wrote on her Stories: “RIP Jerry you were so much fun.”

Angelina added that Jerry was an “incredible man,” and “a good soul.”

Deena also paid tribute to Jerry with a grid post and part of her caption reads: “…Me and nicole were so honored to have Jerry on our meatball show and were so shocked he even agreed .. he was such a good sport and was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met.. he sat in my house and told us all about his life and how much he loved his wife…”