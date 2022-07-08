Jersey Shore's wedding speech drama has viewers confused and wanting it to end













Following the success of the original Jersey Shore show, Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered in 2018. Seven original cast members from the OG show spend a month together vacationing in Miami, Florida. Of course, on Jersey Shore there’s never a dull moment – a holiday with the OG roommates isn’t likely to run smoothly.

During the 2022 show, the wedding speech from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira has resurfaced and is the centre of all the drama. Some Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers are confused at the wedding speech drama, while others simply want it to be over…

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Angelina and Chris’ wedding

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira married in 2019 after being together for three years. They got engaged in 2018 and a year later decided to have their big day filmed for the show.

Chris and Angelina’s nuptials were part of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3.

The wedding is where the speech drama stems from. Many Jersey Shore fans will remember the moment Snooki, Deena and JWoww said their piece in front of Chris and Angelina’s wedding guests.

What is the Jersey Shore wedding speech?

During Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3, Angelina and Chris’ wedding was captured on film and viewers can see the speeches made on the couples’ big day in snippets from MTV here.

The girls’ speech to Angelina included all kinds of insults, supposedly made in jest, such as “you are the lice to my hair” and “you are the trash to our bags”.

Many of the wedding guests looked on in confusion as the speech continued – some even started booing.

Following the speech, Angelina said: “I didn’t like that. You guys are f***** up” and called her friends and co-stars’ speech “distateful”.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation wedding speech drama continues

After the wedding speech, Angelina said she felt “disrespected” on her big day. Angelina could be seen asking outside the venue: “Where’s my lawyer?”

Angelina’s co-stars were confused at her reaction as one moment they thought she “loved” the speech and the next she was saying it was “disrespectful”.

The speech has now resurfaced on Family Vacation season 5 as Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino said he had some information on Angelina. Mike had phone call recordings of Angelina’s ex, Chris, saying Angelina “leaked” the wedding speech and wanted to “play the victim” on her wedding day.

Mike alleged: “Now we know no one ‘destroyed’ your wedding, you actually destroyed your own wedding.”

Fans took to Twitter during season 5 episode 5. One tweeted: “I really don’t understand this speech drama. The entire wedding, including the speech, was filmed for the show. Why would Angelina leak the speech to make the girls ‘look bad’ when it was going to be aired on the show anyway? Why would the girls even believe this?”

Angelina has denied she had anything to do with the leaked wedding toast.

