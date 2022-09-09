









Angelina Pivarnick has confirmed she is more than friends with a 19-year-old called Vinny, who is now living in her garage. It comes after both her and ex-husband Chris Larangeira finalized their divorce earlier this year.

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation gets well underway, Angelina has been romancing with Staten Island resident Vinny, who she initially met on Instagram. He is now living in the garage of her home in Freehold Township.

Many watching the MTV series are asking if the two are officially together, but she has stated they don’t have a label on their connection. She revealed she is “not at that point of actually seeing a future with anyone.”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meet Angelina’s new beau Vinny

Vinny is a 19-year-old from Staten Island (not to be confused with Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino!). Both he and Angelina began speaking on Instagram before they decided to meet properly in person.

Angelina revealed the news of her new beau during the September 8th episode of Family Vacation. Despite the announcement, many think there is still a romance between her and Vinny G, known as an OG of the show.

He told US Weekly back in March: “Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not.”

Vinny lives in her garage

Vinny, whose face has not been shown on the show, is living in Angelina’s garage at her home in Freehold Township, according to EU App. It comes after she finalized her divorce with ex-husband Chris in July, after filing it in January.

Several fans have been convinced she could get back together with Vinny Guadagnino, as they were spotted talking to each other at Pauly D’s girlfriend Nikki Hall’s 30th birthday, but Vinny has said they are friends.

They got together more than 10 years ago on Season 2 of “Jersey Shore.” When asked about the history between her and Vinny G, Angelina said: “I’m older, wiser, better.”

Angelina and Vinny’s timeline

Angelina and Vinny, 19, have been more than friends for a while, but no more than a few months. Although he technically lives with her, they have not put a label on their bond and are just having fun right now.

As reported by EU App, Angelina explained:

He’s jacked as (blank), but right now I’m not at that point of actually seeing a future with anyone. Right now, I’m going to enjoy myself.

Earlier in the episode, Angelina revealed that “everyone wants me and Vinny [Guadagnino] to get together.” Pauly D also states both Vinny G and Angelina are single, adding that they have slept together before.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

