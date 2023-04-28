Angelina Pivarnick is presented with an engagement ring during the April 27 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2023.

A shock to viewers and the cast members on the show, Angelina and her new partner, Vinny Tortorella, are making moves to take their relationship to the next level at a rapid pace.

Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira. The two tied the knot in 2019 but were officially divorced by 2022.

Jersey Shore viewers got to see Angelina celebrate the end of her marriage with a divorce party. But, no one could’ve predicted what was to come next on the MTV show…

Vinny 2.0 gets down on one knee

The day after Angelina Pivarnick‘s divorce party, the Jersey Shore family went to dinner to celebrate Vinny Guadagnino‘s birthday.

During the get-together, Angelina’s partner, Vinny, gets up to make a speech.

After just getting to know Angelina’s friends, Vinny opted for a special occasion to pop the question.

Speaking at Vinny G’s birthday dinner, Vinny 2.0 said: “Since I met her, she’s been my best friend,” before asking her to join him at the top of the table.

Did Angelina say ‘yes’?

Overshadowing Vinny G’s birthday party like there was no tomorrow, Angelina and Vinny’s engagement stole the show.

Vinny 2.0 said: “I love you so much… I wanna grow old with you,” before getting down on one knee.

MTV star Angelina said: “…a hundred times over, yes babe.”

Jersey Shore: Angelina flashes her engagement ring

JWoww, Snooki, Mike The Situation, and the rest of the Jersey Shore gang were in total shock at the surprise proposal.

Angelina was reminded by her friends that she just burned her wedding dress 20 hours before Vinny popped the question.

The proposal was also a huge surprise to Angelina herself who said: “Here I am, engaged, and I’m getting married again,” before flashing her ring at the camera.

